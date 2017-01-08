Cal commit Chase Garbers, a three-star quarterback from Newport Beach (Calif.) Corona del Mar, spoke to Scout about what the firing of Sonny Dykes does to his recruitment...

Chase Garbers was momentarily away from his phone Sunday morning working a youth football camp when news broke that California, the school he verbally committed to back in the summer, had just let go of head coach Sonny Dykes.

As could be expected, the three-star quarterback from Newport Beach (Calif.) Corona del Mar was very confused before having some productive conversations with several members of the Golden Bears' staff.

"Well, I was obviously very shocked," Garbers said. "It's kind of weird to fire a guy this late with signing day coming up, but I've talked to multiple coaches up at Cal already and stuff happens. Cal-Berkeley is more than just one man.

"They're going through the interview processes right now and seeing who is going to be the next guy. I talked to coach (Jake) Spavital and he's interviewing for the job. He told me it's going to be all good and not to worry about it."

http://www.scout.com/player/203787-chase-garbers

Garbers said coaches from schools across the country had reached out to gauge his interest, yet he's holding off on exploring anything until he gains a clearer understanding of what's to come at Cal.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect said he has his official visit to Berkeley scheduled for the Jan. 27 weekend.

"I looked at my phone and I had multiple messages from different schools all around the country," Garbers said. "It's still early to decide on anything. Right now I'm still a Bear.

"Our biggest focus was getting Najee Harris but he's officially at Alabama, so that was a bummer. But we're looking at a few guys here and there -- a local linebacker up in that area, another offensive lineman and we're trying to get a couple more defensive guys. Our class is pretty solidified except for a couple more guys."

With the dead period coming to a close later this week, the biggest point of concentration for Garbers and others in the class will be figuring out what's next at Cal.

"Coach Spav told me the interview process takes a few days," Garbers said. "I know he's interviewing for it and a bunch of the Cal family wants him to get it. It'll be interesting to see what goes down."