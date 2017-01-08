Odell Beckham Jr. a no-show, Giants ousted

Maybe in hindsight the superstar wide receiver should have postponed his party until after the NFL playoffs.

The New York Giants will have plenty of time for Yacht parties in Miami since their offseason is officially underway following a 38-13 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Quarterback Eli Manning played sharp out of the gate, but his supporting cast of receivers including Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard had a pair of critical drops that could have easily transformed a 6-0 lead into a 10 or 14-point advantage. Victor Cruz wasn't plagued by drops, but he wasn't exactly Salsa dancing for touchdowns either.

As the elder statesman in the wide receiver's room, Cruz should have been the voice talking sense into a few giddy and immature players putting their own priorities ahead of the team's.

But the show would go on.

Aaron Rodgers had his prayers answered on the final play of the second half as he heaved a Hailmary into the endzone and wideout Davante Adams leapt from the backend to snare the ball out of midair.

The Giants trailed 14-6 at halftime, but the improbable touchdown pass took the wind out of the defense’s sails.

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie suffered a bruised thigh Rodgers victimized the Giants secondary with four total TDs and 362 yards through the air.

Beckham Jr. the ringleader of the escapades in Florida to kickoff his unit's week of preparation, finished the day as the team’s fifth-leading receiver with just 28 yards on four receptions including two critical drops.

For a player who aspires to join legendary receiver status, Beckham's performance was even poorer than his initial decision to opt for the sunny shores of Florida instead of spending an off day studying film or practicing catching footballs.

Tavarres King and Will Tye led the team in receiving yards with 73 and 66 respectively.

Whether the three amigos trip to the Sunshine State is partially to blame for this team’s loss his highly debatable, but there's no doubt that it set a poor example for the younger players in the locker room to follow. The numbers don't lie and show that not one of the Giants top three receiving threats were on their game Sunday.

