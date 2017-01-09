Most athletic plays of NFL Wild Card Weekend

Find out which player made the list twice in a special edition of Most Athletic Plays.

Nation's No. 1 prospect sticking with Alabama

After a few days of silence towards the media, No. 1 college football prospect and five-star running back Najee Harris has arrived in Alabama.


by John Garcia, Jr.
Scout Football
Yesterday at 11:18 AM
Trubisky Entering NFL Draft

The Tar Heel junior is projected as a first-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.


by Staff Report
Inside Carolina
6:07 AM

News, notes and recruiting scoop out of the SEC...


by Chad Simmons
Scout Football
6:00 AM

Scouting Packers Playoff Win With Cowboys Eye

I watched the Green Bay Packers defeat the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card playoffs. Inside, 10 tips on what I saw and how it could impact the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC…


by Matthew Postins
CowboysHQ
4:21 AM

Odell Beckham Jr. a no-show, Giants ousted

Maybe in hindsight the superstar wide receiver should have postponed his party until after the NFL playoffs.


by Rick Laughland
The Giants Beat
Yesterday at 6:14 PM