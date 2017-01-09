Ohio State junior H-back will be leaving for the 2017 NFL Draft according to reports.

Add another one to the list.

According to 247sports, Ohio State junior H-back Curtis Samuel is set to declare for the 2017 NFL Draft, making him the fifth Buckeye to declare early joining safety Malik Hooker, cornerback Gareon Conley, linebacker Raekwon McMillan and wide receiver Noah Brown.

Samuel led Ohio State in receiving in 2016 with 74 receptions for 865 yards and seven touchdowns while also rushing for 771 yards and eight scores on 97 carries. He earned first team Associated Press All-America honors following his junior campaign in which he was the only player in college football to account for 700 rushing and receiving yards.

Samuel, a member of Ohio State's 2014 recruiting class, got extensive playing time as a freshmen tallying 69 offensive touches accumulating 478 total yards of offense and six rushing scores. He also started one game as a freshman over Buckeye running back Ezekiel Elliott during OSU's title winning season.

In 2015, Samuel saw his numbers drop with the emergence of Elliott at running back and Braxton Miller at H-back and tallied just 39 offensive touches and three touchdowns before breaking out in 2016.