Three plays at the end of the season demonstrate why the Tar Heel signal caller is attractive for NFL teams.

The red-shirt junior has decided to forgo his final season of college eligibility and enter the 2017 NFL Draft. In his first year as a starter in 2016, Trubisky set UNC single-season records for touchdown passes (30), completions (304), attempts (447), passing yards (3,748) and total offense (4,056 yards).

If anyone was wondering why Mitch Trubisky has a first round grade from most NFL front offices, these three consecutive throws against NC State help display what makes "Mr. Biscuit" special. All three throws show something a little different, and all three display exactly the kinds of traits NFL front offices look for in a franchise quarterback.

Let's go inside the ICTV GIF film room for a closer look.