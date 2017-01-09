ICTV Film Room: Why Trubisky Is A First Round Pick

Three plays at the end of the season demonstrate why the Tar Heel signal caller is attractive for NFL teams.

The red-shirt junior has decided to forgo his final season of college eligibility and enter the 2017 NFL Draft.  In his first year as a starter in 2016, Trubisky set UNC single-season records for touchdown passes (30), completions (304), attempts (447), passing yards (3,748) and total offense (4,056 yards).

If anyone was wondering why Mitch Trubisky has a first round grade from most NFL front offices, these three consecutive throws against NC State help display what makes "Mr. Biscuit" special. All three throws show something a little different, and all three display exactly the kinds of traits NFL front offices look for in a franchise quarterback.

Let's go inside the ICTV GIF film room for a closer look.

Scout Top Stories

Breaking News

Highlights: Watson carries Clemson to glory

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson carried the Tigers to their first national championship since 1981 Monday night against Alabama. Watson followed up a huge performance in last…


by Staff
CUTigers.com
Yesterday at 10:32 PM
Breaking News

Ramczyk Declares for N.F.L. Draft

Reports out of north central Wisconsin indicate junior left tackle Ryan Ramczyk has declared for the 2017 N.F.L. draft.


by Benjamin Worgull
Badger Nation
Yesterday at 8:02 PM
Breaking News

Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2017

The way-too-early Top 25 college football rankings of 2017 include many familiar faces near the top of the poll, as well as some programs looking to make the leap next season.


by Rich Cirminiello, Campus Insiders
Scout
7:19 AM

2016-17 Bowl Game Results

A look at the postseason bowl results for December 2016 and January 2017...


by Staff
Scout
6:00 AM
Breaking News

Clemson National Championship Hype Video

Clemson beat Alabama 35-31 to win this year's College Football Playoff National Championship. For Tigers fans who can't wait to relive all the highlights, Campus Insiders presents…


by Staff
CUTigers.com
Yesterday at 11:16 PM