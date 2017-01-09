The early college football national title odds for 2017 have been released, and to little surprise, the Alabama Crimson Tide are again among the favorites for next season.

The dust hasn’t even settled on the 2016-17 season (heck, as of post the championship game hasn’t even commenced) and yet here we are with early odds for the 2017-18 college football title.

Pacing the field is, to little surprise, the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban’s team returns a plethora of talent, including Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jalen Hurts, Calvin Ridley and a boatload of starters from its SEC championship squad. Add in one of the nation’s top recruiting classes and the game’s greatest coach, and the line is a gimme.

FSU returns its own star quarterback in Deondre Francois, and logs in at 7/1 favorites to win its second title under Jimbo Fisher. Dalvin Cook might be gone, but incoming back Cam Akers should fill the void nicely. And while DeMarcus Walker is off to the pros, star safety Derwin James will be back to anchor the defensive secondary.

A trio of teams come in at 8/1 odds: Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC. The Buckeyes have lost a lot of talent to the NFL – including do-everything back Curtis Samuel and star DB Malik Hooker – but are so deep, and have another banner recruiting class, that the turnover might go relatively unnoticed. Oklahoma returns Baker Mayfield, and has a favorable schedule. While USC figures to be an offseason darling considering the tear it ended this past season on.

Below is a look at the early frontrunners to claim the 2017 title in college football.

2017 National Title Odds

Alabama – 3/1

3/1 Florida State – 7/1

7/1 Ohio State – 8/1

8/1 Oklahoma – 8/1

8/1 USC – 8/1

8/1 Louisville – 12/1

12/1 LSU – 12/1

12/1 Michigan – 12/1

12/1 Clemson – 18/1

18/1 Texas – 25/1

25/1 Auburn – 30/1

30/1 Oklahoma State – 30/1

30/1 Penn State – 30/1

