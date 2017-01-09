The Texas Longhorns are wasting little time extending offers for the class of 2018 with the latest going to Al'Vonte Woodard

The Texas Longhorns are wasting little time extending offers for the class of 2018 with more than a dozen offers going out over the last several weeks. The latest offer landed in Houston (Texas) Lamar High School by way of Al’Vonte Woodard.

Texas is wasting little time sending out verbal offers for some of the top players in the class of 2018.  In addition to the Woodard offer Texas has recently offered numerous players throughout the Scout.com Top 300.

 

Athlete DeMarvion Overshown Arp (Texas) Arp H.S.

Center Trey Stratford Allen (Texas) Allen H.S.

Wide Receiver JaQualyn Greene Rockdale (Texas) Rockdale H.S.

Offensive Line Barton Clement Missouri City (Texas) Marshall H.S.

Wide Receiver Jermaine Eskridge Tampa (Fla) Thomas Jefferson H.S.

Wide Receiver Brennan Eagles Houston (Texas) Taylor H.S.

Offensive Line Nana Asiedu (VA) North Stafford H.S.

Defensive Tackle Keondre Coburn Houston (Texas) Westfield H.S.

Offensive Line Trey Hill Warner Robins (GA) Houston County H.S.

Tight End Brevin Jordan Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman H.S.

Tight End Jeremy Ruckert Lindenhurst (NY) Lindenhurst H.S.

Offensive Line Jack Carman Fairfield (OH) Fairfield H.S.

Corner D'Shawn Jamison Houston (Texas) Lamar H.S.

Corner Jalen Green Houston (Texas) Reagan H.S.

Wide Receiver Al'vonte Woodard Houston (Texas) Lamar H.S.

Al’Vonte Woodard Snapshot

Woodard ended his junior season with 42 catches for over 900 yards and 15  TD's.

Inside the Numbers

Class 2018

Wide Receiver

Four-Star

6-foot-1, 182-pounds

40-Time 4.52

Scout Overall Rank 108

Position Rank No 17

Midland WR Rank No 2

Texas WR Rank No 2

Offer Sheet

Arizona Wildcats

Houston Cougars

Indiana Hoosiers

Mississippi Rebels

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Texas A&M Aggies

Texas Longhorns

West Virginia Mountaineers

Bio Blast

2015: As a sophomore, Woodard caught 21 passes for 472 yards and four touchdowns in his varsity debut. 

Scout Top Stories

Breaking News

Nation's No. 1 prospect sticking with Alabama

After a few days of silence towards the media, No. 1 college football prospect and five-star running back Najee Harris has arrived in Alabama.


by John Garcia, Jr.
Scout Football
Yesterday at 11:18 AM

College Football National Title Odds For 2017

The early college football national title odds for 2017 have been released, and to little surprise, the Alabama Crimson Tide are again among the favorites for next season.


by Rich Cirminiello, Campus Insiders
Scout
3:48 PM
Breaking News

Breaking Report: Bears Add Grad Transfer QB

Former Arizona Wildcat quarterback Anu Solomon is expected to transfer to Baylor. As a graduate, Solomon is eligible immediately.


by Tim Watkins
Bears Illustrated
2:10 PM

Broken Ribs Leave Nelson in Doubt for Dallas

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Green Bay Packers receiver Jordy Nelson sustained at least two fractured ribs against the Giants.


by Bill Huber
Packer Report
2:07 PM

Final Thoughts Before Alabama vs. Clemson

Alabama having good defense and Nick Saban tip the balance for Tide


by Kirk McNair
BamaMag
12:11 PM