Texas is wasting little time sending out verbal offers for some of the top players in the class of 2018. In addition to the Woodard offer Texas has recently offered numerous players throughout the Scout.com Top 300.
Athlete DeMarvion Overshown Arp (Texas) Arp H.S.
Center Trey Stratford Allen (Texas) Allen H.S.
Wide Receiver JaQualyn Greene Rockdale (Texas) Rockdale H.S.
Offensive Line Barton Clement Missouri City (Texas) Marshall H.S.
Wide Receiver Jermaine Eskridge Tampa (Fla) Thomas Jefferson H.S.
Wide Receiver Brennan Eagles Houston (Texas) Taylor H.S.
Offensive Line Nana Asiedu (VA) North Stafford H.S.
Defensive Tackle Keondre Coburn Houston (Texas) Westfield H.S.
Offensive Line Trey Hill Warner Robins (GA) Houston County H.S.
Tight End Brevin Jordan Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman H.S.
Tight End Jeremy Ruckert Lindenhurst (NY) Lindenhurst H.S.
Offensive Line Jack Carman Fairfield (OH) Fairfield H.S.
Corner D'Shawn Jamison Houston (Texas) Lamar H.S.
Corner Jalen Green Houston (Texas) Reagan H.S.
Wide Receiver Al'vonte Woodard Houston (Texas) Lamar H.S.
Al’Vonte Woodard Snapshot
Woodard ended his junior season with 42 catches for over 900 yards and 15 TD's.
Inside the Numbers
Class 2018
Wide Receiver
Four-Star
6-foot-1, 182-pounds
40-Time 4.52
Scout Overall Rank 108
Position Rank No 17
Midland WR Rank No 2
Texas WR Rank No 2
Offer Sheet
Bio Blast
2015: As a sophomore, Woodard caught 21 passes for 472 yards and four touchdowns in his varsity debut.