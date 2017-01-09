2017 will mark the 21st year of The Nike Football Opening Regionals (formerly known as The Nike Football Training Camps), the half-day educational events that has seen thousands of promising prospects learn how to be better athletes and players, and eventually go on to play college football at the highest level and even to the NFL.
2017 NIKE FOOTBALL THE OPENING REGIONAL CAMP SCHEDULE
Houston, TX - February 4, 2017
Orlando, FL - February 19, 2017
Miami, FL - February 26, 2017
Dallas, TX - March 5, 2017
Los Angeles, CA - March 12, 2017
New Orleans, LA - March 19, 2017
Atlanta, GA - March 26, 2017
Chicago, IL - April 2, 2017
Cleveland, OH - April 9, 2017
Washington, Dc - April 23, 2017
Florham Park, NJ - April 30, 2017
Charlotte, NC - May 5, 2017
Oakland, CA - May 21, 2017