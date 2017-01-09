Nike Football The Opening Regional Camp Schedule

The schedule for the 2017 Nike Football The Opening Regional Camps for 2017...

2017 will mark the 21st year of The Nike Football Opening Regionals (formerly known as The Nike Football Training Camps), the half-day educational events that has seen thousands of promising prospects learn how to be better athletes and players, and eventually go on to play college football at the highest level and even to the NFL.

2017 NIKE FOOTBALL THE OPENING REGIONAL CAMP SCHEDULE

Houston, TX - February 4, 2017 

Orlando, FL - February 19, 2017

Miami, FL - February 26, 2017

Dallas, TX - March 5, 2017 

Los Angeles, CA - March 12, 2017

New Orleans, LA - March 19, 2017

Atlanta, GA - March 26, 2017

Chicago, IL - April 2, 2017

Cleveland, OH - April 9, 2017

Washington, Dc - April 23, 2017

Florham Park, NJ - April 30, 2017

Charlotte, NC - May 5, 2017

Oakland, CA - May 21, 2017

