Clemson scores with a second to play to beat Alabama for the national title.

Clemson scored 21 fourth-quarter points, capped by two-yard strike from Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow with a second to play, to beat Alabama, 35-31, for the 2016 college football National Championship.

The Tigers marched 66 yards in the final two minutes to set up Renfrow's game-winner, answering a 30-yard run by Bama quarterback Jalen Hurts that gave the Tide a 31-28 edge.

Watson finished with 420 passing yards and 3 touchdown throws, two to Renfrow and one to All-American wide receiver Mike Williams.

The poised junior quarterback overcame a slow start against a vaunted Crimson Tide defense that hit him hard and often, sending him spinning like a helicopter with this shot.

Williams, knocked temporarily out of the game in the first half on a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit, finished with 8 catches for 94 yards.

With the win, Clemson (14-1) secured its first national championship since 1981 and robbed Nick Saban of his sixth college football crown.

