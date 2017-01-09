TALK ABOUT THE GAME ON THE CUTIGERS FORUMS
Highlights: Deshaun Watson carries Clemson to glory
REPORT: Ramczyk Declares for N.F.L. DraftReports out of north central Wisconsin indicate junior left tackle Ryan Ramczyk has declared for the 2017 N.F.L. draft.
Badger NationYesterday at 8:02 PM
Clemson National Championship Hype VideoClemson beat Alabama 35-31 to win this year's College Football Playoff National Championship. For Tigers fans who can't wait to relive all the highlights, Campus Insiders presents…
CUTigers.comYesterday at 11:16 PM
Saban Will Remember 2016 Alabama As WinnersAlabama Coach Nick Saban cites successes of his team
BamaMagYesterday at 11:15 PM
Clemson comeback breaks Bama's mighty heartDeshaun Watson was too much for Alabama’s defense
BamaMagYesterday at 10:53 PM
Hurts: 'My sophomore season starts tomorrow.'Tampa, Fla. -- Jalen Hurts recaps a wild national championship game, his freshman season and how he plans on moving forward.
BamaMagYesterday at 10:18 PM