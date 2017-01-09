AP releases final Top 25 college football poll

With the college football season complete, here are the final Top 25 AP Poll rankings.

The Alabama Crimson Tide were just one second away from a wire-to-wire finish in the Associated Press college football Top 25. 

Alas, a fourth quarter heroics of Deshaun Watson and the Clemson Tigers in Monday's national championship ensured that the 14-1 Tigers would finish atop the AP poll for the first time since 1981. Alabama (14-1) settles for the No. 2 spot.

Here's a look other teams fared in the only AP Top 25 that really matters, the final one. 

1
Clemson (60)
ACC
Record: 14-1
PV Rank
3
Points
1,500
2
Alabama
SEC
Record: 14-1
1
1,440
3
USC
Pac-12
Record: 10-3
9
1,292
4
Washington
Pac-12
Record: 12-2
4
1,277
5
Oklahoma
Big 12
Record: 11-2
7
1,252
6
Ohio State
Big Ten
Record: 11-2
2
1,240
7
Penn State
Big Ten
Record: 11-3
5
1,130
8
Florida State
ACC
Record: 10-3
10
1,105
9
Wisconsin
Big Ten
Record: 11-3
8
1,032
10
Michigan
Big Ten
Record: 10-3
6
1,001
11
Oklahoma State
Big 12
Record: 10-3
13
920
12
Stanford
Pac-12
Record: 10-3
16
730
13
LSU
SEC
Record: 8-4
19
651
14
Florida
SEC
Record: 9-4
20
640
15
Western Michigan
Mid-American
Record: 13-1
12
619
16
Virginia Tech
ACC
Record: 10-4
18
610
17
Colorado
Pac-12
Record: 10-4
11
585
18
West Virginia
Big 12
Record: 10-3
14
368
19
South Florida
The American
Record: 11-2
25
358
20
Miami (FL)
ACC
Record: 9-4
-
338
21
Louisville
ACC
Record: 9-4
15
277
22
Tennessee
SEC
Record: 9-4
-
253
23
Utah
Pac-12
Record: 9-4
-
222
24
Auburn
SEC
Record: 8-5
17
206
25
San Diego State
Mountain West
Record: 11-3
-
113

Others receiving votes: Kansas St. 83, Georgia Tech 47, Nebraska 38, W. Kentucky 32, Air Force 30, Pittsburgh 21, Boise St. 19, Iowa 14, Minnesota 12, Tulsa 10, BYU 9, Temple 8, Houston 8, North Carolina 8, Navy 1, Washington St. 1.

