The Alabama Crimson Tide were just one second away from a wire-to-wire finish in the Associated Press college football Top 25.
Alas, a fourth quarter heroics of Deshaun Watson and the Clemson Tigers in Monday's national championship ensured that the 14-1 Tigers would finish atop the AP poll for the first time since 1981. Alabama (14-1) settles for the No. 2 spot.
Here's a look other teams fared in the only AP Top 25 that really matters, the final one.
|1
|
Clemson (60)
Record: 14-1
|
PV Rank3
Points1,500
|2
|
Record: 14-1
|
1
1,440
|3
|
Record: 10-3
|
9
1,292
|4
|
Record: 12-2
|
4
1,277
|5
|
Record: 11-2
|
7
1,252
|6
|
Record: 11-2
|
2
1,240
|7
|
Record: 11-3
|
5
1,130
|8
|
Record: 10-3
|
10
1,105
|9
|
Record: 11-3
|
8
1,032
|10
|
Record: 10-3
|
6
1,001
|11
|
Record: 10-3
|
13
920
|12
|
Record: 10-3
|
16
730
|13
|
Record: 8-4
|
19
651
|14
|
Record: 9-4
|
20
640
|15
|
Record: 13-1
|
12
619
|16
|
Record: 10-4
|
18
610
|17
|
Record: 10-4
|
11
585
|18
|
Record: 10-3
|
14
368
|19
|
Record: 11-2
|
25
358
|20
|
Record: 9-4
|
-
338
|21
|
Record: 9-4
|
15
277
|22
|
Record: 9-4
|
-
253
|23
|
Record: 9-4
|
-
222
|24
|
Record: 8-5
|
17
206
|25
|
Record: 11-3
|
-
113