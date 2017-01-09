With the college football season complete, here are the final Top 25 AP Poll rankings.

The Alabama Crimson Tide were just one second away from a wire-to-wire finish in the Associated Press college football Top 25.

Alas, a fourth quarter heroics of Deshaun Watson and the Clemson Tigers in Monday's national championship ensured that the 14-1 Tigers would finish atop the AP poll for the first time since 1981. Alabama (14-1) settles for the No. 2 spot.

Here's a look other teams fared in the only AP Top 25 that really matters, the final one.