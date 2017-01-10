Bill Belichick backed the job Bill O'Brien and his staff have accomplished when he took over the worst team in the NFL.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick knows a thing or two about winning and, most importantly, surrounding himself with top coaches and players. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was part of that coaching tree and, after working his way up the coaching ranks with the New England Patriots, O’Brien took a quick stop with Penn State before putting together the first three consecutive winning seasons in franchise history for the Houston Texans.

With rumors swirling about O’Brien’s future, Belichick backed his former pupil and the job he has done with the Texans in O’Brien’s first three seasons with the organization.

http://www.scout.com/nfl/texans/story/1744499-bill-obrien-continues-shoo...“When he got there it was the worst team in the league, the first pick of that draft, right?” said Belichick of O’Brien. “So that is the worst team in the league, that means where they were and where they are now the impact he and his staff have had in that organization. There are some other people that were the same and obviously a lot of new people that are there.”

O’Brien has led the Texans to a 27 and 21 regular season record over the past three seasons, with two playoff appearances and the team’s third playoff win in franchise history. Belichick is keeping close tabs on O’Brien and the work he has been putting together on the field and with his players over the season.

“They were the worst team in the league when he got there and what they have done since and what he has been able to accomplish with his staff, with his development of players,” explained Belichick. “I think it is pretty impressive although I am not surprised because he is one of the best coaches I have worked with or had the opportunity to work with. I learned a lot being with him and he has done a great job wherever he has been.”

Related Articles: Jonathan Grimes Proves Vital for the Texans | Don Jones Likes the Winning Ways of the Texans | Corey Moore Continues to Make Strides | Mike Vrabel to Interview for the Rams Head Coaching Vacancy | Wildcard Weekend Game Balls and More

Support State of the Texans by subscribing to the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Soundcloud and Google Play.

You Can Also Follow Pat on Twitter Here and State of the Texans On Twitter Here For All of Your Up To Date Texans News.