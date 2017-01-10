Clemson's Ben Boulware: 'Disrespectful' To Ask About Shaving Beard

Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware shared the future of his much celebrated beard to Campus Insiders' Shae Peppler. Boulware was the Defensive Player of the Game in the Tigers' 35-31 win over Alabama in the National Championship and playfully told Peppler it was "disrespectful" to ask about a beard that's brought him so much "good mojo."

RELATED VIDEOS

Scout Top Stories

Breaking News

Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2017

The way-too-early Top 25 college football rankings of 2017 include many familiar faces near the top of the poll, as well as some programs looking to make the leap next season.


by Rich Cirminiello, Campus Insiders
Scout
7:19 AM
Breaking News

Highlights: Watson carries Clemson to glory

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson carried the Tigers to their first national championship since 1981 Monday night against Alabama. Watson followed up a huge performance in last…


by Staff
CUTigers.com
Yesterday at 10:32 PM

Eric Clapton On Salmon Fishing

Singer Eric Clapton talks his love of fishing Iceland.


by Staff
North American Fisherman
10:15 AM

Belichick Backs the Job Done by O'Brien

Bill Belichick backed the job Bill O'Brien and his staff have accomplished when he took over the worst team in the NFL.


by Patrick Starr
State of the Texans
7:38 AM

2016-17 Bowl Game Results

A look at the postseason bowl results for December 2016 and January 2017...


by Staff
Scout
6:00 AM