Browns fire 5 coaches

The fallout continues from the firing of Ray Horton and hiring of Gregg Williams as the Browns fired five coaches on Tuesday

BEREA, Ohio--The dominoes continue to fall in Berea.

After the firing of defensive coordinator Ray Horton on Sunday and the hiring of Gregg Williams to fill the position, the Browns are moving quickly in making changes to their coaching staff.

On Tuesday, the Browns have announced that four defensive assistant coaches and one offensive coach have been fired. The Browns fired their inside linebackers coach, Johnny Holland and outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik. In addition, defensive backs coach Louie Cioffi and assistant defensive backs coach Cannon Matthews were let go.

Hal Hunter Jr., offensive line coach, was the only offensive assistant let go so far. Defensive line coach, Robert Nunn was not among the coaches fired Tuesday, nor was his assistant Ken Delgado.

Williams is expected to bring several former assistants that were with him to the Browns, but none of have been announced, as of yet.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and running backs/run game coordinator Kirby Wilson are still on Jackson's staff and are expected to return as are senior offensive assistant Al Saunders and tight ends coach Greg Seamon.

On Sunday when announcing the hiring of Williams, Hue Jackson said he was still looking at everything on his staff.

“I am still looking at everything to be very honest with you," Jackson said. "I am not done [evaluating]. This is a thorough evaluation of our staff. I am going to do this brick by brick in how we have to do this and put this thing together. Everybody kind of knows where they are and where I am."

In addition, to Horton leaving, top offensive assistant under Jackson, Pep Hamilton is leaving to join Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan. Hamilton was associate head coach/offense.