Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Browns fire 5 coaches

The fallout continues from the firing of Ray Horton and hiring of Gregg Williams as the Browns fired five coaches on Tuesday

BEREA, Ohio--The dominoes continue to fall in Berea.

After the firing of defensive coordinator Ray Horton on Sunday and the hiring of Gregg Williams to fill the position, the Browns are moving quickly in making changes to their coaching staff. 

On Tuesday, the Browns have announced that four defensive assistant coaches and one offensive coach have been fired. The Browns fired their inside linebackers coach, Johnny Holland and outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik. In addition, defensive backs coach Louie Cioffi and assistant defensive backs coach Cannon Matthews were let go.

Hal Hunter Jr., offensive line coach, was the only offensive assistant let go so far. Defensive line coach, Robert Nunn was not among the coaches fired Tuesday, nor was his assistant Ken Delgado.

Williams is expected to bring several former assistants that were with him to the Browns, but none of have been announced, as of yet.

Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor and running backs/run game coordinator Kirby Wilson are still on Jackson's staff and are expected to return as are senior offensive assistant Al Saunders and tight ends coach Greg Seamon.

On Sunday when announcing the hiring of Williams, Hue Jackson said he was still looking at everything on his staff.

“I am still looking at everything to be very honest with you," Jackson said. "I am not done [evaluating]. This is a thorough evaluation of our staff. I am going to do this brick by brick in how we have to do this and put this thing together. Everybody kind of knows where they are and where I am."

In addition, to Horton leaving, top offensive assistant under Jackson, Pep Hamilton is leaving to join Jim Harbaugh's staff at Michigan. Hamilton was associate head coach/offense. 

 

Scout Top Stories

Breaking News

Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2017

The way-too-early Top 25 college football rankings of 2017 include many familiar faces near the top of the poll, as well as some programs looking to make the leap next season.


by Rich Cirminiello, Campus Insiders
Scout
7:19 AM
Breaking News

Highlights: Watson carries Clemson to glory

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson carried the Tigers to their first national championship since 1981 Monday night against Alabama. Watson followed up a huge performance in last…


by Staff
CUTigers.com
Yesterday at 10:32 PM

Freeze to Hire Peeler as WRs Coach

It took a little longer than first anticipated, but Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze has finally rounded out his coaching staff.


by Ben Garrett
OM Spirit
1:24 PM
Breaking News

Peppers declares for NFL Draft

Heisman Trophy finalist and electrifying playmaker Jabrill Peppers announces his intentions to declare for the NFL Draft.


by Josh Henschke
The Michigan Insider
12:11 PM

Eric Clapton On Salmon Fishing

Singer Eric Clapton talks his love of fishing Iceland.


by Staff
North American Fisherman
10:15 AM