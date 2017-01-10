California has signed four-star defensive back Elijah Hicks, a former long-time Notre Dame commit, and he has enrolled at Berkeley.

California has scored a big flip this week, despite not having a head coach to oversee it. Four-star Notre Dame cornerback commit Elijah Hicks, who officially visited Berkeley the second week of December, has enrolled at Cal, and will participate in spring football.

Hicks, who had been committed to the Irish since October, committing after a visit to South Bend, Ind., but then visited Michigan, and contemplated a flip there.

"Hicks is a very talented cover corner with the talent to play for anyone out West," said recruiting analyst Greg Biggins. "He's a playmaker with good ball skills and shows the ability to make plays on either side of the ball, although we like his upside highest in the secondary. Hicks runs well, shows very good instincts and always seems to be around the ball. He also brings a physical edge to the field, is tough against the run and always competes at a high level."

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound corner could potentially play right away, opposite Darius Allensworth, along with several of the other young corners already currently on the roster. This past season, while playing for former Colorado quarterback Mike Moschetti at La Mirada (Calif.), Hicks piled up 483 receiving yards, 106 kick return yards, 397 punt return yards and 15 yards returning five interceptions.

On defense, Hicks racked up 40 tackles and 1.0 sack, along with 4.0 tackles for loss. Adding a corner with his skills certainly bolsters a moribund defense that was 127th in the nation scoring defense (42.6 points per game), 82nd in passing yards allowed per game (245.4), 107th in passing efficiency defense (145.84), 105th in team sacks (18) and 125th in total defense, giving up 518.3 yards per game. Cal's 67 offensive touchdowns allowed were the most in the nation.

Hicks becomes the 15th member of the 2017 class, joining two other early enrollees -- defensive lineman Gabe Cherry and inside receiver Taariq Johnson -- and two JuCo defenders who are on campus for the spring -- linebacker Da'Quan Patton and defensive end Alex Funches. Hicks is the fifth defensive back in the class, following safety Jordan Genmark-Heath, safety Tyriq Hardimon, corner Je'Quari Godfrey and corner Michael Onyemaobi.