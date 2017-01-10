Five-star Chesapeake (Va.) Indian River safety Devon Hunter announced his commitment date Tuesday night.

After being recruited by schools from across the country for four years, Chesapeake (Va.) Indian River safety Devon Hunter will make his college commitment next week.

On Tuesday night, Hunter announced on Twitter he will make his college decision on Jan. 20 at his school at halftime of Indian River's basketball game, which starts at 7 p.m.

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound Hunter will choose between Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

According to sources, Hunter, who has only taken official visits to North Carolina and Virginia Tech, will still take an official to Florida this weekend.

It is unclear if Hunter, who previously scheduled official visits to Auburn on Jan. 20 and Alabama on Jan. 27, will take any trips after making his commitment.

