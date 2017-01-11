IT's Take: U-G-L-Y one in Knoxville

Tennessee dropped a home contest versus South Carolina after the Vols missed 35 field goals and turned it over 22 times.

If you like beautiful flowing offense you absolutely hated this basketball game on both sides. Tennessee dropped the home contest with South Carolina 70-60 where the two teams combined for 44 turnovers with both teams shooting the basketball poorly. The Vols fell behind by 15 points midway through the first half and never could get closer than six the rest of the way.



Offense:

If this was a street fight the Vols were pronounced dead on the scene as they were throughly beaten by a physical South Carolina defense. The Big Orange committed 22 turnovers and continually struggled to get its offensive sets into motion until late in the possession. Tennessee wasn't able to convert a 3-point shot until just 1:48 remained in the game and only shot 33 percent from the floor. Jordan Bone continues to struggle to protect the basketball. He does show the ability to get into the lane but the physical defense kept him from converting most dribble drives.



Defense:

Tennessee played an exceptional game on defense holding the Gamecocks to 41 precent from the floor. The Vols also forced 22 turnovers themselves. Rick Barnes and crew were forced to put the visitors on the free-throw line where they scored 17 points in the second half. Overall defensively this was an effort that easily could have led to a victory if the Vols had been able to score the basketball.





Rebounding:

In this area the Vols performed admirably as well. With the Vols missing so many shots one would expect that rebounding battle would have been won by South Carolina and that is what happened 38-37. On the offensive glass the hosts won that battle by a slight margin 17-15. Robert Hubbs III led the way for Tennessee with seven boards with Grant Williams grabbing six.



Offense: F

Defense : B+

Rebounding: B