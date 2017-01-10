Deeper Dive: Syracuse Falls at Virginia Tech

Breaking down Syracuse basketball's 83-73 loss at Virginia Tech.

Top Performer: Tyus Battle took a step forward in this one. He scored 13 points, had one assist, one steal and one block. He was solid defensively as well. Maybe the most encouraging part of his performance was his aggressiveness attacking the rim. It seems to be happening more and more each game, which makes him a very difficult player to defend. In fact, if Syracuse continues to have struggles at the point guard position, it may be time to put the ball in Battle's hands more often.

Bottom Feeder: After two consecutive strong performances, John Gillon reverted back to the point guard that struggled against quality competition. He was just 2-9 from the field, only dished out three assists to go along with two turnovers, and had several shots blocked at the rim. Gillon also had a poor floor game and did not run the offense effectively. He must play better for Syracuse to get back to their winning ways.

Stat of the Game: 19-0. In a game Syracuse lost by 10, they were outscored by 19 in fast break points. Syracuse is normally a team that likes to get out in transition. However, it was the Hokies that excelled in this phase of the game. It ultimately was a huge difference in the outcome.

Turning Point: With 10:39 left to play, Syracuse had trimmed the lead to three at 51-48 on a Battle three-pointer. Virginia Tech followed that with an 11-2 run to pull away from the Orange. Syracuse would not get closer than six the rest of the way.

He Said It: "I think they forgot that we won two games in a row because our defense was good. Our defense was horrendous tonight. Our offense isn't going to quite be good enough to make up for that level of defense." - Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim on John Gillon.

Five Takeaways: