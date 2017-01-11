Duke's Grayson Allen shoved a Florida State coach with both hands while diving for a loose ball Tuesday night in Tallahassee.
https://twitter.com/calebt_smith/status/819023386517114880
Seminoles assistant coach Dennis Gates fell to the floor but was unharmed.
Allen left the game minutes later with a head injury and did not return, finishing with nine points, five assists and three rebounds. The 'Noles beat the Blue Devils, 88-72 (see highlights below).
Perhaps he was just trying to regain his balance. But it's increasingly difficult to give Allen — whose tripping incidents led to his one-game suspension earlier this year — the benefit of the doubt.