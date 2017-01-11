AP Photo

Report: Denver Broncos To Make Vance Joseh 16th Head Coach

The pendulum seems to be swinging in Vance Joseph's favor.

After a four-hour interview with the Denver Broncos brain trust at Dove Valley on Tuesday, Vance Joseph stuck around the Mile High City overnight. Joseph reportedly had dinner with GM John Elway and two other members of the decision-making contingent. 

Joseph was on deck to travel to San Diego today, to interview for the Chargers job. But by most accounts, the Broncos aren't going to let that happen. Joseph is reportedly back in the Broncos building, which can mean only one thing. He's going to be the hire. 

https://twitter.com/MikeKlis/status/819201617786322946

https://twitter.com/MikeKlis/status/819218027665358848

If hired, the 44-year-old Joseph makes a lot of sense for the Broncos. He fits the "young, bright" ideal Elway's been pining for. 

The biggest attribute that's drawn the Broncos to him like a moth to a flame? His leadership. 

http://www.scout.com/nfl/broncos/story/1744825-flash-sale-get-9-months-f... After a season that was derailed by divisions within the locker room, the Broncos feel like Joseph would be best suited to bridge the divide and keep the players in line and united. 

Sources tell Mile High Huddle's Josh Carney and Erick Trickel that Wade Phillips is expected back under a Vance Joseph administration. The hope was to zero in on Mike McCoy as offensive coordinator, but it's looking like he might be taking a job in Buffalo. 

Things are moving quickly. Stay tuned. 

Chad Jensen is the Publisher of Mile High Huddle. You can find him on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter @MileHighHuddle and on Facebook

Download the App!

Scout Top Stories

Breaking News

Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2017

The way-too-early Top 25 college football rankings of 2017 include many familiar faces near the top of the poll, as well as some programs looking to make the leap next season.


by Rich Cirminiello, Campus Insiders
Scout
Yesterday at 7:19 AM
Breaking News

IT'S OFFICIAL: FALK COMING BACK TO WSU

LUKE FALK, one of the great -- and truly endearing -- quarterbacks in Washington State history, is returning to WSU to complete his final year of college eligibility rather than…


by Barry Bolton
Cougfan
9:20 AM

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Basketball Preview

Preview as Ohio State heads to Wisconsin to take on the No. 18 Badgers


by Scott Kennedy
Scout CBK
7:13 AM

Watch: Grayson Allen shoves FSU coach

Duke's Grayson Allen found controversy yet again in Tuesday night's loss to Florida State.


by Staff
Scout
6:30 AM

Baylor falls to WVU in first game at No. 1

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - Shortly after his team knocked off the number one team in the country in dominating fashion, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins met with members of the media…


by Brian McCracken
BlueGoldNews
Yesterday at 7:31 PM