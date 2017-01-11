The pendulum seems to be swinging in Vance Joseph's favor.

After a four-hour interview with the Denver Broncos brain trust at Dove Valley on Tuesday, Vance Joseph stuck around the Mile High City overnight. Joseph reportedly had dinner with GM John Elway and two other members of the decision-making contingent.

Joseph was on deck to travel to San Diego today, to interview for the Chargers job. But by most accounts, the Broncos aren't going to let that happen. Joseph is reportedly back in the Broncos building, which can mean only one thing. He's going to be the hire.

https://twitter.com/MikeKlis/status/819201617786322946

https://twitter.com/MikeKlis/status/819218027665358848

If hired, the 44-year-old Joseph makes a lot of sense for the Broncos. He fits the "young, bright" ideal Elway's been pining for.

The biggest attribute that's drawn the Broncos to him like a moth to a flame? His leadership.

http://www.scout.com/nfl/broncos/story/1744825-flash-sale-get-9-months-f... After a season that was derailed by divisions within the locker room, the Broncos feel like Joseph would be best suited to bridge the divide and keep the players in line and united.

Sources tell Mile High Huddle's Josh Carney and Erick Trickel that Wade Phillips is expected back under a Vance Joseph administration. The hope was to zero in on Mike McCoy as offensive coordinator, but it's looking like he might be taking a job in Buffalo.

Things are moving quickly. Stay tuned.

Chad Jensen is the Publisher of Mile High Huddle. You can find him on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter @MileHighHuddle and on Facebook.