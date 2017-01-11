Ohio State cornerback Marshon Lattimore became the sixth Buckeye to leave early for the 2017 NFL draft.

After days of speculation, Marshon Lattimore has made it official – he's leaving Ohio State to enter the NFL draft.

Lattimore, a third-year sophomore with the Buckeyes, announced his decision via a note posted on his Twitter account Wednesday afternoon.

https://twitter.com/shonrp2/status/819242892409630720

The Cleveland Glenville product dealt with injury issues earlier in his career after coming to Ohio State as a four-star prospect and the No. 51 overall player in the 2014 class. He played some as a reserve in 2015 as a redshirt freshman before taking over the starting spot opposite Gareon Conley this past season.

Lattimore finished the 2016 season with 41 total tackles, one tackle for loss and four interceptions to go with nine pass breakups. He returned one interception for a touchdown against Tulsa in week two.

Along with Lattimore, H-back Curtis Samuel, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, safety Malik Hooker, receiver Noah Brown and Conley have all opted to leave the Buckeyes early for the NFL.