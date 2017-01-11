Rumors and apparent interest from the California Golden Bears led to Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason becoming an option for the Pac 12 school. Well the Commodores captain of the ship quickly shut down any involvement with Cal.

https://twitter.com/CoachDerekMason/status/819255286405988356

Coach Mason is coming off his third year at Vanderbilt and his first postseason appearance with the Commodores. The former Pac 12 defensive coordinator has ties out west, so you can understand the interest. After reaching a bowl game this season, Coach Mason has become more appealing as a worthy head coach and a developer of talent.

Vanderbilt is set to return the majority of their team in 2017 and if Coach Mason leads his team to another bowl berth, his name will creep onto some athletic directors lists again.

Coach Mason appears set here in Nashville and being the Commodores head coach. He feels like a man that enjoys the program he is building here and that is spoken loudly by his quick and sudden response to the Cal rumors. Vandy Nation should feel safe about keeping Coach Mason in Nashville, coaching the Black & Gold in 2017 and beyond.