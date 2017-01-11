The Redskins have interviewed their second candidate for the open defensive coordinator position.

The Washington Redskins interviewed former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley for their vacant defensive coordinator position, a source confirmed to Breaking Burgundy.

Bradley, 50, served as defensive coordinator for Seattle from 2009-2012 before being hired by Jacksonville. From 2013-2016 the Jaguars finished 14-48, never winning more than five games in any season. Jacksonville fired Bradley last month.

The Redskins announced Bradley's interview Wednesday afternoon, which comes a couple of days after Washington met with former Browns coach Mike Pettine for the same position.

Bradley's career path intersects with three key figures in Washington: Coach Jay Gruden, general manager Scot McCloughan and team president Bruce Allen.

Bradley's career began as linebacker coach with Tampa Bay under coach Jon Gruden. Allen served as Bucs GM with Jay Gruden also on the coaching staff. In Seattle, Bradley's stint overlapped with McCloughan's time in the Seahawks front office.

Here's more on Bradley -- or the fuss over Gus -- from Breaking Burgundy writer Manny Benton.

http://www.scout.com/nfl/redskins/story/1744989-don-t-panic-if-redskins-...

Another rumored candidate, Carolina defensive back coach Steve Wilks, may already be out the mix. Wilks is the rumored likely replacement for Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, who was hired Wednesday as the Buffalo Bills head coach.

ESPN first reported Bradley's interview.

Ben Standig is the Publisher of Breaking Burgundy and the Huddle Report's 2012 NFL Mock Draft champion. You can find him on Twitter @benstandig and on Google+.

Follow Breaking Burgundy on Twitter @breakburgundy, Facebook, and become a subscriber to receive access to premium content and discounted Redskins tickets.