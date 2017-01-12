Jan. 12 -- It's been 10 years since UCLA was ranked No. 1 in the nation. Looking around the nation, what are the chances that No. 4 UCLA gets a No. 1 ranking sometime between now and the end of the season?

When UCLA rose to No. 2 after its win over then-No. 1 Kentucky Dec. 3rd, it singularly felt good to achieve that distinction, since the Bruins had been out of the elite strata of rankings for a while.

But now that the Bruins have been among the top four-ranked teams in the nation for over a month, and have proven they aren't a fluke -- in fact, have shown they absolutely belong with the big boys this season -- what's next?

Of course, winning the Pac-12 regular season and the Pac-12 Tournament will be what's on the agenda for the team.

But, as fans, we'd really like to see UCLA ranked No. 1 sometime this season. It would be the first time in 10 years, since Jan. 2007, and it's just something that UCLA hasn't done in a while that the Bruins naturally should do semi-regularly.



Why join?

Getting a No. 1 ranking has more value than just prestige, of course. If you can secure the No. 1 ranking by the end of the regular season, it absolutely guarantees a team a #1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

And that's all well and good, and a huge advantage in winning a national championship, securing an easier path to the Final Four.

But before we start aspiring to even bigger things, we simply would like to experience the simple pleasure of seeing UCLA sitting atop the rankings again.

With some recent developments in college basketball, the Bruins absolutely have a far easier path to get there.

Tuesday night current No. 1 Baylor got beat pretty handily by No. 10 West Virginia. The Bears will assuredly plunge down the rankings with that 21-point loss, more than likely falling below UCLA, if the Bruins win both games on the Mountain road trip, Thursday at Colorado and Saturday at Utah.

Current No. 2 Kansas isn't necessarily dominating its competition, and it has a tougher remaining schedule than UCLA, @ No. 10 WVU, @ No. 6 Kentucky, v. No. 1 Baylor, @ No. 25 KSU, @ No. 1 Baylor, etc.

Current No. 3 Villanova has perhaps the friendliest remaining schedule. It did just beat pretty thoroughly No. 15 Xavier. Looking the toughest on the court besides the Bruins so far and with their schedule, the Wildcats might be UCLA's biggest roadblock on its quest to the No. 1 spot.

No. 5 Gonzaga has by far the easiest road ahead, but it's going to get discounted because of its not-so-challenging WCC schedule. The other top 4 will probably have to each lose 3 games for an undefeated Gonzaga to make it to No. 1.

UCLA already has a road win notched against No. 6 Kentucky. You'd have to think even the sometimes nonsensical poll voters would opt for UCLA over Kentucky if both continued to win easily.

No. 7 Duke just got beat decisively by No. 9 Florida State. Everone in the country are awaiting the Dookies to put it all together, but it's getting to the point it's more uncertain if they ever will this season.

No. 8 Creighton has one loss, but even moreso than in the case of Gonzaga, the current top seven teams would absolutely have to collapse for Creighton to rise to No. 1. And they have Villanova again (who handed them their one loss at home), No. 12 Butler (the only team to beat Villanova this year), and Xavier.

Actually one-loss Florida State and two-loss West Virginia, ranked No. 10, both look pretty good, but they'd have to go on a big run to jump all the way to No. 1. They both have a chance at No. 1 seed, though.

If UCLA can play up to expectation, and not lose a game it shouldn't, it could be sitting atop the rankings sometime over the next couple of months.

It'd be nice, just for the simple reason of seeing it again.

Why Should You Subscribe to BRO?