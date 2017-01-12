Sources have told BearTerritory that Cal is in contract negotiations to hire former Bears linebackers coach and Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox as the new head football coach.

Multiple sources have informed BearTerritory that, as of early this afternoon, California has entered into negotiations with one-time Bears linebackers coach and former Tennessee, Washington, USC and now Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox to become its new head coach, replacing Sonny Dykes.

A Cal spokesman would not confirm. Wilcox's contract with Wisconsin was for $500k a year, with $117k in possible bonuses.

Wilcox has been the front runner since Dykes was fired in a meeting with athletic director Mike Williams on Sunday morning.

During Dykes's prolonged flirtations with Baylor and Houston this offseason, Wilcox was thought by sources inside the Athletic Department to be the top candidate to replace him, were Dykes to have left at that point. It was due to those flirtations, Dykes's delay in firing Art Kaufman and hiring a replacement, and to cratering donation and season ticket sales numbers that Dykes was relieved of his duties.

Wilcox interviewed with Cal and Williams on Wednesday, after current offensive coordinator and interim head coach Jake Spavital interviewed on Tuesday night. Hardy Nickerson also interviewed, according to a source, as did former Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave.

Wilcox, 40, is a native of Eugene, Ore., and played for Oregon as a defensive back from 1996-99, before becoming a graduate assistant at Boise State. Following his stint with the Broncos, Wilcox coached the Bears' linebackers from 2003-2005, on defenses that ranked among some of the best in the nation.

In 2003, Cal was No. 68 in total defense (384.86 ypg) and No. 54 the nation in scoring defense (24.4 ypg). In 2004, the Bears were No. 24 in total defense (320.92 ypg) and No. 8 in scoring defense (16.0 ppg). In 2005, Cal was 46th in total defense (359.58 ypg) and 26th in scoring defense (21.2 ppg).

During that time, Wilcox struck up a friendship with defensive lineman Tosh Lupoi, who eventually became the Bears' defensive line coach and one of the top recruiters in the nation.

Wilcox, after a 2006-09 stint as Boise State's defensive coordinator, and a 2010-11 stop as the Volunteers' DC, was the Huskies' head man on defense when Lupoi left Berkeley for Washington in 2012. It's widely believed by multiple sources with knowledge of their relationship that Lupoi -- who was close to signing a contract to return to Berkeley two months ago -- will join Wilcox, after his two-year stay at Alabama as outside linebackers coach and run game coordinator. It's expected that Lupoi would be Wilcox's defensive coordinator.

In 2014, Wilcox followed Steve Sarkisian to USC, and guided the Trojans' defense into the top 20 in turnover margin, red zone defense and third-down conversion defense. In his last season in Los Angeles, Wilcox had the Trojans leading the Pac-12 in third-down conversion defense and scored five defensive touchdowns, good for third-best in the country. While at Washington, Wilcox had the Huskies in the top 40 nationally in total defense, scoring defense and pass defense a year after finishing lower than 105th in each category. In 2013, Wilcox's defense as 29th nationally, with passer efficiency defense jumping 60 spots to No. 27 in 2012, and then No. 10 in 2013.

Wilcox's defense in Madison this year was No. 7 in the nation in total defense, allowing 301.4 yards per game. The Badgers were second in the nation in interceptions (22), No. 3 in rushing defense (98.8 ypg), No. 30 in passing defense (202.6 ypg), and No. 4 in scoring defense (15.6 ppg).

That's a marked departure from where the Bears' defense has been over the last four years.

In 2013, Cal allowed 188.6 yards rushing on defense per game (88th in the nation), ranked 118th in defensive passer efficiency (165.44), 122nd in scoring defense (45.9 ppg), 122nd in total defense (529.6 yards per game) and 123rd in passing yards allowed (341). That team gave up 72 offensive touchdowns -- 122nd out of 123 FBS teams.

Under Art Kaufman, Cal's rushing defense was ranked 44th in the country in yards-per-carry in 2014 (3.98 ypc), but only went downhill, falling to 95th (4.83) in 2015, and then last in the Football Bowl Subdivision this season. Kaufman's passing defense this past season, despite losing a multitude of safeties, was his best in Berkeley. The unit was ranked last in the FBS in 2014, to 92nd in 2015, to 86th this past season.