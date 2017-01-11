Worst NFL plays in 2016

Take a look at the wackiest and most bone-headed plays from the 2016 NFL season.

Scout Top Stories

‘Better Prepared’ for Life Without Nelson

Packers coach Mike McCarthy continues to leave the door open for Jordy Nelson playing on Sunday at Dallas, and Aaron Rodgers said he's "hopeful" that his longtime friend and…


by Bill Huber
Packer Report
12:35 PM
Breaking News

First Report: Heels Hold Off Deacons' Charge

UNC improved to 15-3 (3-1 ACC) with the victory.


by Greg Barnes
Inside Carolina
6:35 PM

Nebraska football shakes up its staff

Nebraska head coach Mike Riley has not renewed the contract of defensive coordinator Mark Banker.


by Josh Harvey
Big Red Report
4:11 PM

Elway Explains Decision To Hire Joseph

John Elway explained the Broncos decision to make Vance Joseph the team's 16th head coach.


by Chad Jensen
Mile High Huddle
1:07 PM

Source: Redskins Interviewing Gus Bradley

The Redskins have interviewed their second candidate for the open defensive coordinator position.


by Ben Standig
Breaking Burgundy
12:40 PM