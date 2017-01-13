These guys will try to fill the shoes of some of the biggest names on college football's best teams.

It's hard to imagine Clemson without Deshaun Watson at the helm. Or Florida State without all-world Dalvin Cook. Or Miami sans Brad Kaaya, who started 38 games for the 'Canes.

Such is life in college football, where stars vanish when they're relied on the most. It's a dirty job replacing a legend, but someone's gotta do it.

Let's take at who'll be the next man up for the biggest personnel loss on each AP Top 25 team. (Asterisk denotes players leaving school early.)

No. 1 - Clemson

Biggest loss: Deshaun Watson*, QB

Next man up: The QB competition at Clemson is going to be extremely fascinating all spring and throughout August camp. Replacing a legend seems impossible, but Clemson has a full stable of talented quarterbacks in waiting: True freshman Zerrick Cooper, current true sophomore Kelly Bryant and incoming true freshman/Scout 4-star Hunter Johnson. Bryant and Cooper are similar dual-threat quarterbacks, though Cooper is more polished in the pocket. Johnson will enroll in January, so he will be in the thick of the competition immediately. — Trevor Groves, CUTigers.com



No. 2 - Alabama

Stuart McNair

Biggest loss: Jonathan Allen, DE

Next man up: Da'Shawn Hand was considered the nation’s top prospect by some when he signed with Alabama in 2014 and he will not start his first game before his senior season in 2017. Hand, however, has been a regular for three years but playing behind very talented defensive linemen. He has the size (6-4, 280) and great quickness to fit into Alabama’s three-man front. — Kirk McNair, 'Bama Mag





No. 3 - USC

Timothy Lutes | USCfootball.com

Biggest loss: Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, DT

Next man up: Going into 2016 former five-star DL Kenny Bigelow was expected to step in and play a major role for the Trojans. A knee injury ended his season before it even began, and USC relied on Stevie T., a graduate transfer from Utah, to be the anchor on the defensive line. Bigelow spent the season rehabbing and should be healthy for 2017. Will this be the year patient Trojan fans finally get to see what Bigelow can do? — Ryan Abraham, USCFootball.com





No. 4 - Washington

©M. Samek / SCOUT

Biggest loss: John Ross III*, WR

Next man up: Chico McClatcher has the speed element to stretch defenses, as well as the quicks to give Washington a ready-made replacement for Ross. Obviously the year that Ross had in 2016 is one that will be incredibly tough to replicate, but McClatcher finished the year with nearly 600 receiving yards and already has a knack for knowing how to get open and get yards after the catch. — Chris Fetters, Dawgman.com

No. 5 - Oklahoma

Perine and Mixon / USA Today

Biggest loss: RBs Joe Mixon* & Samaje Perine*

Next man up: You want to say Rodney Anderson. You absolutely want to say the name of the former four-star prospect from Katy, Texas. But you just don’t know. Anderson broke his leg against Tennessee in the second game of the 2015 season and then suffered a neck injury before the 2016 season even got started. Head coach Bob Stoops said he believes Anderson will be ready for spring, and well, he’s going to need to be, as the Sooners look to replace more than 2,300 rushing yards in 2016. — Bob Przybylo, Sooners Illustrated





No. 6 - Ohio State

Josh Winslow/BSB

Biggest loss: Malik Hooker,* S

Next man up: There are a few guys who will be in the running to start at safety for Ohio State next season, but the early edge has to go to rising senior Erick Smith. He's long been considered the heir apparent, but saw his name down the depth chart partially due to Hooker's emergence and Damon Webb's position change and in part due to Smith's injury history. Smith was healthy this season, though, and he's got all the talent and physical ability needed to slide into Ohio State's starting lineup. — Tim Moody, Buckeye Sports





No. 7 - Penn State

Harvey Levine/FOS

Biggest Loss: Brandon Bell, LB

Next man up: Cam Brown was pulled from a redshirt during his true freshman season due to a wave of injuries at linebacker. The 6-foot-5-plus, 215-pounder has freakish length for the position and tremendous athletic ability (which he used to log 19 tackles in a two-game stretch when he was pressed into action). He’ll add muscle in the offseason and may eventually grow into a D-end. But in 2016, the Lions will need him at ’backer. Bell was playing as well as any defender in the B1G late in the 2016 season, so this will be a … well … tall order for Brown. — Mark Brennan, Fight on State





No. 8 - Florida State

Biggest loss: Dalvin Cook,* RB

Next man up: Cook was reliably sensational in breaking his own school season rushing record this year. As Jimbo Fisher said, one NFL team is going to be lucky to hire Cook. But don't weep for Fisher or the 'Noles, who will certainly give FSU's second-leading rusher in 2016, Jacques Patrick (350 yards), a shot. Either sophomore-to-be Amir Rasul and incoming 5-star Cam Akers (Scout's Army Bowl MVP) will be the man if Patrick wavers.





No. 9 - Wisconsin

Max Siker/BadgerNation

Biggest loss: T.J. Watt,* DE

Next man up: Wisconsin has to replace a starting quarterback, two senior tailbacks, a starting cornerback, free safety and two outside linebackers, but Watt’s 15.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks were tremendous to Wisconsin’s defense. Senior Garret Dooley started two games when fellow outside linebacker Vince Biegel was recovering from foot surgery and put together a nice season with 40 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. He’ll be counted on to do much more next season with UW not having much experienced depth at the position. – Benjamin Worgull, BadgerNation.com





No. 10 - Michigan

USA Today - Rick Osentoski

Biggest loss: Jourdan Lewis, CB

Next man up: Sure everyone is going to say Jabrill Peppers, but Jourdan Lewis was just as important to Michigan’s defense in 2016. He finished his career as a two-time All American, 2016 Big Ten defensive back of the year and a Jim Thorpe Award Finalist as a senior.

So, yeah, he was pretty good. That being said, can he be replaced? Well, maybe, but it’s going to come most likely from an unproven commodity. The next man up should be sophomore LaVert Hill, who many expect to take over as the next great U-M cover corner. Hill played sparingly in 2016, only appearing in 10 games a freshman, mostly in mop up duty. However, Hill, at 5-foot-11, 168-pounds, was rated a four-star prospect out of Detroit King, where ended his senior season with 12 interceptions, with three returned for touchdowns. While his game breaking skills will be put to the test early and often in 2017, there are certainly high hopes in Ann Arbor for Hill moving forward. – Josh Newkirk, Michigan Insider



No. 11 - Oklahoma State

Pat Kinnison

Biggest loss: Vincent Taylor,* DT

Next man up: Darrion Daniels looks to be the guy to jump in for Taylor after his Alamo Bowl MVP, All-Big 12 season, and leading the nation in blocked kicks. Big shoes to fill for the young junior. Yes, he played as a true freshman, got back-up snaps last season as sophomore, and has always showed promise. He is now 6-3, 305 and had 15 tackles last season. He is a good student, smart, and has all the tools. For Daniels, now it is time to grind. — Robert Allen, Go Pokes





No. 12 - Stanford Cardinal

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Biggest loss: Solomon Thomas,* DE/DT

Next man up: This is tough, because the gap between Thomas and the rest of the defensive linemen on the team is significant. First, the DE/DT listing is not cosmetic. Defensive coordinator Lance Anderson was able to put Solomon anywhere he wanted on the line of scrimmage, and teams had very few, if any, answers for him. Harrison Phillips would be the man most likely to step up, based on talent and experience. Dylan Jackson will need to raise his game but one way or another it's gonna take a committee to approximate Thomas' production in 2017. — R.J. Abeytia, The Bootleg





No. 13 - LSU

Andy Altenburger - SCOUT

Biggest loss: Leonard Fournette,* RB

Next man up: Fournette will be remembered fondly in Baton Rouge. His bruising power, especially late in games, was a comfort blanket. But fans weren't too heartbroken when he declared for the NFL before the season's end since his replacement, Derrius Guice grabbed the baton in full stride. Guice led the SEC in total rushing yards (1,387) despite being 7th in total carries and will make most Heisman watch lists in 2017.





No. 14 - Florida

Biggest loss: CBs Teez Tabor* and Quincy Wilson*

Next man up: Teez Tabor and Quincy Wilson are all but irreplaceable. They were likely the best combo of corners in the country, and both left early for the NFL Draft. Florida will turn to senior-to-be Duke Dawson, who will slide out from his nickel position to corner starting this spring. He's experienced and, along with Tabor and Wilson, was one of four defensive backs that returned interceptions for touchdowns in 2016. The fourth could likely take the other cornerback position, and that is sophomore-to-be Chauncey Gardner, who played safety and nickel in 2016, Gardner returned an interception for a touchdown versus Iowa in the Outback Bowl and was the MVP of the contest. He's extremely athletic and maybe the fastest player on the team. — Bob Redman, Fightin' Gators

No. 15 - Western Michigan

USA Today // Raj Mehta

Biggest loss: PJ Fleck, head coach

Next man up: PJ Fleck didn't block, tackle, pass or throw this year (at least, not in games). And Fleck wouldn't have gone undefeated in the MAC without dudes like NFL-bound wide receiver Corey Davis. But losing Fleck stings on two levels. He left the Broncos in search of another bright coaching mind (for whom they're currently STILL looking) and he took 10 committed WMU recruits with him.





No. 16 - Virginia Tech

Jason Stamm/TheVTZone.com

Biggest loss: Jérod Evans,* QB

Next man up: When Evans declared for the NFL Draft, it was a surprise to many. Yes, Isaiah Ford will leave a big hole, as the most prolific receiver in school history. But in 2016, the offense was even more dependent on Evans. And the loss is magnified because, currently, the Hokies have just one scholarship quarterback on the roster, Josh Jackson, who will be a redshirt freshman next season. Virginia Tech is in the market for a transfer quarterback and convinced 2017 three-star Hendon Hooker to enroll early to have another body, but regardless, it will be a very inexperienced position under center. — Jason Stamm, VT Zone





No. 17 - Colorado

Biggest loss: Sefo Liufau, QB

Next man up: Steven Montez actually possesses better physical tools than Liufau, who set 98 school records, but can he be as effective a leader and overall field general? Montez did earn some confidence from his teammates when he replaced an injured Liufau for a stretch last fall. In back-to-back starts against Oregon and Oregon State, Montez accounted for a total of 789 yards of offense in two games. That is an eye-opening number, but it came against two struggling defenses. There were other times — in a start against USC, and in limited action against Michigan and Oklahoma State — where Montez showed his inexperience. — Adam Munsterteiger, Buff Stampede

No. 18 - West Virginia

Biggest loss: Noble Nwachukwu, DL

Next man up: Adam Shuler got appreciable playing time in 2016, but he'll have to move into this role and produce even more in 2017. Nwachukwu was WVU's leader in sacks and tackles for loss and was the only consistent pass-rushing threat. The Mountaineers lose five of their six starters on the front end of the defense, and Shuler will be counted on to anchor that rebuilding process. Argument could also be made for CB Rasul Douglas as WVU's biggest loss, but the Mountaineers have more potential replacements there. The defensive line rebuild will be the bigger story in 2017. — Kevin Kinder, Blue Gold News





No. 19 - South Florida

USA TODAY Sports

Biggest loss: Marlon Mack,* RB

Next man up: It will be on the shoulders of D'Ernest Johnson to fill the void after the program’s leading rusher decided forego his senior season. Johnson — who'll be a senior — was Marlon Mack’s relief this season but proved himself as a jack of all trades, picking up 293 yards and five touchdowns on 28 receptions (matching Mack’s reception total), while also serving as the team’s punt and kick returner. Johnson was once called the junkyard dog and the best football player on the team by former USF coach Willie Taggart. Johnson’s 1,280 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns proves his versatility, an important aspect of South Florida’s fast-paced, ‘Gulf Coast’ offense that produced the sixth most points in college football this season. — Robert Bridenstine, BullsDaily.com





No. 20 - Miami

USA Today Sports Images

Biggest loss: Brad Kaaya, QB

Next man up: Let the competition begin! Head coach Mark Richt is now faced with the challenge of replacing one of the school's most productive quarterbacks ever. Who will replace Kaaya is the million-dollar question. There will be six quarterbacks competing for the job throughout the spring and summer. Richt seems to want to run his offense with a dual-threat quarterback, which makes 2016 backup Malik Rosier the most likely choice of the players on the current roster. However, like when Kaaya won the job as a true freshman before the 2014 season, the winner could ultimately be one of the true freshmen headed to Miami in their 2017 class. N'Kosi Perry is an exciting prospect, but Cade Weldon's father (Casey) was Richt's first primary starting quarterback when he was at Florida State back in the 90's. It's easy to see how the son could be Richt's man in 2017 and beyond. — Mike Bakas, Canes Digest





No. 21 - Louisville

Biggest loss: DeAngelo Brown, DL

Next man up: Kyle Shortridge played a lot of snaps this season and has the ability to replace Brown, but it will be a tough spot for anyone. Brown was the strongest player on the team and at 310 pounds was hard to move. He constantly took on double teams, often winning battles, freeing up the linebackers to make plays. He’ll be a tough one to replace but Shortridge got his taste of the middle of the line, and he has the potential to be a very good contributor for the Cardinals. — Jody Demling, Cardinal Authority



No. 22 - Tennessee

Photo by Danny Parker

Biggest loss: Derek Barnett,* DE

Next man up: Darrell Taylor isn't coming off a crazy productive redshirt freshman season (8 games played, 9 tackles) but the former Scout four-star prospect was blocked by upperclassmen at defensive end. Moving forward, vacancies at the top of the depth chart give Taylor an opportunity to show off the freakish skills that also had him playing wide receiver at Hopewell (Va.) High School. The 19-year-old has yet to register a sack. Look for that to change quickly in 2017. — Danny Parker, Inside Tennessee.

No. 23 - Utah

Biggest loss - Hunter Dimick, DE

Next man up: Kylie Fitts was expected to be an All-Conference performer in what would have been his senior season in 2016, but a season-ending injury in September put those plans on hold. Fitts will be back next fall for the Utes and will be expected to be a major contributor as the Utes look for someone to replace Dimick's 14.5 sacks from this season. — Dan Sorensen, Ute Zone





No. 24 - Auburn

CARL LAWSON (PHOTO BY JASON CALDWELL)

Biggest Loss: Carl Lawson,* DE

Next man up: To the surprise of almost no one, Lawson declared for the NFL Draft and is projected to be as early as a first-round selection. When he was injured in 2015 the Tigers missed his pass rushing ability. Healthy in 2016, the redshirt junior led the Tigers in sacks with nine and with tackles for lost yardage with 13 1/2. Jeff Holland, who will be a junior, is an athletic defensive end who made 13 tackles with two sacks as Lawson’s understudy. He has the potential to put up much better numbers in 2017 with his combination of size (6-2, 250), quickness and all-around athletic ability. — Mark Murphy, AUTigers.com





No. 25 - San Diego State

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Biggest loss: Donnel Pumphrey, RB

Next man up: So all SDSU needs to do is replace the most productive rusher in FBS history. Quietly, while Pumphrey was rolling to another 2,000-yard season, senior-to-be Rashaan Penny found a way to rush for 1,000 yards and 11 TDs. The bad news is that four offensive linemen who paved the way for Pumphrey aren't returning.