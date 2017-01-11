Scout bracketology expert Kyle Reichert updates his projected bracket for the 2017 N.C.A.A. tournament

Conference play is underway and we are already only two months away from Selection Sunday. With the start of important games comes the start of looking ahead to March. Heading into the middle of conference season, the top of the bracket features some familiar names from recent years.

Defending champion Villanova leads the way as the number one overall seed at the moment. Despite an ugly loss at West Virginia, Baylor remains on the one line this week and has been one of the biggest surprises of this season so far.

The Big East, despite missing some of the marquee names of the old 16-team super conference, is off to a strong start and currently has five teams in the field. Creighton is on the two-seed line and boasts an impressive early list of wins and its only loss being to Villanova. Xavier is also near the top of the field along with Butler and its four RPI top-50 wins (Villanova, Arizona, Cincinnati and Northwestern).

One perennial power that scuffled through the first months of the season was Michigan State. The Spartans played a brutal gauntlet in the nonconference schedule (Arizona, Kentucky, Baylor and Duke) and lost all those games. Tough schedules will be rewarded, but only if there are some wins mixed into the slate. A head-shaking home loss to Northeastern cost the Spartans some of the benefit of the doubt. However, the Spartans have seemingly righted the ship in the early parts of Big Ten play (sweeping Minnesota at its No.6 RPI certainly helps) and are playing their way back on the right side of a relatively soft bubble.

