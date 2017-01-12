As if Shaka Smart's Texas Longhorns don't have enough problems, laboring at 7-9 and 1-3 in Big 12 play with three Top 10 opponents up next ...

On Thursday, Smart announced team leading scorer Tevin Mack has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.

Mack, a 6-7 sophomore who was averaging 14.8 points per game for Texas, and UT's second-leading scorer Kerwin Roach (11.3 ppg) were suspended three contests - a scrimmage, an exhibition game and the home opener - to start the season for violating undisclosed team rules.

Sources told HornsDigest.com Mack's indefinite suspension on Thursday came after a violation of team rules related to his initial suspension and could leave his future at Texas in doubt.

Coach Shaka Smart put out a statement that said only:

"We have a set of standards that we expect people in our program to adhere to.Tevin has failed to reach them.”

On a team that has struggled to score consistently, Mack had been Texas' best outside shooting threat this season, hitting 34 of 87 3-point attempts (39.1 percent) while shooting 45.9 percent from the floor.

Mack was UT's third-leading rebounder (4.8 rpg) behind freshman big man Jarrett Allen (7.7 rpg) and senior center Shaq Cleare (5.1 rpg).

The Longhorns lost a 7-point lead with 8 minutes left, giving up a 12-0 run to TCU in which the Longhorns went 5:33 without a point in an eventual 64-61 loss that snapped a 14-game winning streak in Austin over the Horned Frogs dating to 1987.

Up next, Texas plays at home Saturday against West Virginia with road games next week at Baylor and Kansas.

