How Jared Goff reacted to Rams' hiring of Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams made Sean McVay, 30, the youngest head coach in the modern history of the NFL. NFL Media's Michael Silver tells us what Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff has said about the new coaching hire, who was formerly the Washington Redskins offensive coordinator.

Scout Top Stories

Worst NFL plays in 2016

Take a look at the wackiest and most bone-headed plays from the 2016 NFL season.


by Staff
Scout
Yesterday at 7:39 PM

‘Better Prepared’ for Life Without Nelson

Packers coach Mike McCarthy continues to leave the door open for Jordy Nelson playing on Sunday at Dallas, and Aaron Rodgers said he's "hopeful" that his longtime friend and…


by Bill Huber
Packer Report
Yesterday at 12:35 PM
Breaking News

TEXAS' LEADING SCORER MACK SUSPENDED

As if Shaka Smart's Texas Longhorns don't have enough problems, laboring at 7-9 and 1-3 in Big 12 play with three Top 10 opponents up next ...


by Chip Brown
Horns Digest
12:06 PM

NFL divisional matchups: NFC previews

With both games in the NFC being rematches from the regular season and featuring all four teams with 11 or more wins, the entertainment value in the divisional playoff games should…


by Tim Yotter
Scout NFL Network
10:17 AM

Way-Too-Early Big Ten Football Power Rankings

The Big Ten finished 2016 with four teams ranked in the top 10 of the AP Top 25. Here’s a look at how the rest of the conference stands heading into next season.


by Jeff Bartl, Campus Insiders
Scout
8:29 AM