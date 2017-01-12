Rams hire Sean McVay as next head coach

The Rams have reportedly decided to hire the Redskins offensive coordinator as the team's next head coach.
The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly decided on Thursday afternoon to name Washington Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay their next head coach.
"I am incredibly honored by this opportunity and I want to start by thanking Mr. Kroenke and Kevin Demoff for their faith in me to lead the Los Angeles Rams as head coach," McVay said in a statement. "Collectively, we are committed to building a championship caliber team, and I'm excited to start that process and make our fans proud."
Despite being just 30 years old, McVay had become a hot name in the market over the last several days after reportedly blowing away both the Rams and San Francisco 49ers in the respective interviews. He had originally met with Los Angeles last Thursday but began gaining steam as the frontrunner for the position earlier this week.
"This is an exciting day for the Los Angeles Rams as we welcome Sean McVay as our new head coach," said Rams owner Stan Kroenke in a statement. "The accomplishments and success that he has rendered in less than a decade in our league are remarkable. I am confident in his vision to make a team a consistent winner and to ultimately bring a Super Bowl title home to Los Angeles."
Much of the appeal for him stems from the success quarterback Kirk Cousins has experienced over the last two seasons with him as the play caller in Washington.The former Michigan State product is also coming off an extremely productive campaign throwing for just shy of 5,000 passing yards along with holding a 97.2 quarterback rating and 67.0 completion percentage.
In total, Washington's offense in 2016 finished third in yards per game (403.4), second in yards per play (6.40), and were the second-best statistical passing offense (297.4).
The Rams are hoping his addition can help them drastically improve their offense that ranked at the bottom of the league in several offensive categories that include being last in the NFL in points per game (14.0), total offensive yards (262.7), and 31st in passing yards per game (184.4).
More importantly, there is a strong hope that he can help mold Jared Goff into a franchise quarterback in a similar fashion to Cousins' development over the last couple of years. Goff struggled in his rookie campaign accumulating just 1,089 passing yards on a 54.6 completion percentage with five touchdown passes and seven interceptions and held a 22.2 quarterback rating. This includes recording at least one interception on four occasions while passing for fewer than 200 yards five times.
In fact, Goff ranked last in the league in yards per completion (5.31), second-worst total quarterback rating, and the fourth-lowest completion percentage. According to Pro Football Focus, he finished with the second-to-last overall grade (39.7) along with placing in the same spot in passing situations (38.9) among qualified players at his position.
With a new head coach in place, Goff has already voiced his excitement for the move through his Twitter account.
Excited for the future of this team. Let's do this thing!
The Rams had interviewed several candidates for the position that include New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Carolina Panthers defensive backs coach Steve Wilks, and Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin.
The team was set to meet with Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan on Sunday after their initial sitdown was delayed due to weather conditions. They were also lined up to meet with Houston Texans linebackers coach Mike Vrabel following Saturday's AFC divisional round playoff game against the Patriots. They were also expected to sit down with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator/running backs coach Anthony Lynn some this week.
With McVay now in place as the head coach, he is expected to bring on Wade Phillips as the defensive coordinator on his staff. Phillips has a plethora of NFL coaching experience having been both a head coach and defensive coordinator. His most recent gig was commanding a Super-Bowl champion defense with the Denver Broncos.
This hire effective replaces Jeff Fisher, who compiled a record of 31-45-1 in nearly five seasons with the team. He failed to amass more than seven wins in any campaign while finishing no greater than third in the standings in the NFC West.
Los Angeles had gotten out to a fast start to the 2016 season winning three of their first four games putting them atop of the NFC West standings. However, the team lost eight out of their last nine contests, which has effectively eliminated them from the playoffs and marked their 10th straight losing season.
The Rams expected to officially introduce McVay as the next head coach on Friday at noon.
