Here comes a big name to the interview circuit as the Redskins look to fill their defensive coordinator position.

Jay Gruden and Sean McVay are already battling.

On the same day the Los Angeles Rams made Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay the youngest head coach in NFL history came a report that Washington will interview Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips for their opening on Friday.

NBC4's Carol Maloney reported the news on the Phillips interview Thursday evening just a few hours after the Rams announced the McVay hire.

https://twitter.com/carolmaloney4/status/819690310280196096

It would make sense that McVay, 30, would want an experienced hand on staff, especially running the defense. That's where the intersection with Phillips and the Redskins enter.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/819655332054056960

Phillips was reportedly up for the Redskins job in 2015 when coach Jay Gruden instead went with Joe Barry, who was let go earlier this month.

Another connection involves Washington tight end Wes Phillips, also known as Wade's son.

The Redskins have already interview two former head coaches -- Cleveland' Mike Pettine and Jacksonville's Gus Bradley -- for the open defensive coordinator spot. With Gruden entering perhaps a make season as head coach, it makes sense he is also look for a ready-made option to run an offense that ranked 28th last season.

