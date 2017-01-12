Tar Heels Land Four-Star ATH C.J. Cotman

C.J. Cotman is the 17th member of UNC's 2017 class.

C.J. Cotman knew where he wanted to go but planned to wait until Signing Day. That plan changed on Thursday evening during an in-home visit with North Carolina assistant coach Chad Scott.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound athlete from Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic committed to Scott during the in-home visit and then called Tar Heel head coach Larry Fedora to finalize the decision.

Cotman took an official visit to Chapel Hill the weekend of Dec. 9, which was shortly after he decommitted from Tennessee.

"I loved everything that I saw," Cotman said of the visit. "I liked how prepared they were and how they show a lot of interest. And the campus is beautiful. I really liked it. It was just a great experience."

Scott is his primary recruiter for UNC and has projected cornerback and/or wide receiver as his college position.

For Clearwater Central Catholic, Cotman ended his senior season with 23 catches for 477 yards and eight touchdowns. Defensively, he intercepted two passes and made 48 tackles. Additionally, he averaged over eight yards on 21 rushes, over 65 yards on three kick returns, and over 20 yards on six punt returns.

