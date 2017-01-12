Running Back Dreams Come True for Montgomery

Ty Montgomery scored a touchdown at Texas Stadium in Pop Warner football. He watched Emmitt Smith break the NFL rushing record. And he dreamed of playing running back in the Cowboys' stadium.

Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery maintains it will be “just another game” — albeit a playoff game — when he returns to Dallas for Sunday’s showdown against the Cowboys.

Still, this trip home will be filled with nostalgia for Montgomery, whose football memories in football-obsessed Texas start far earlier than his days as a multi-tasking star at St. Mark’s High School in Dallas.

As a kid, he was a Pop Warner running back with dreams of doing the same things as Emmitt Smith. Back at the old Texas Stadium — the stadium with the hole in the roof, as the saying went, so God could watch His favorite team play — Montgomery played in a Pop Warner game meant to entertain the masses at halftime of the Cowboys game. He even scored a touchdown.

“I went right up the middle (for) about 60 (yards).”



On other trips to Texas Stadium, he was handling hot dogs instead of handling footballs.

“I remember helping working at concessions stands, as well, and I always had dreams of playing at (Texas) Stadium,” Montomgery said. “I remember, specifically up to this day, I remember having a dream of playing running back in Texas Stadium.”

Texas Stadium has been replaced by AT&T Stadium. But Montgomery’s dream will come true on Sunday. He’ll be the starting running back for the Packers as they try to upset the top-seeded Cowboys.

Despite spending the first half of the season at wide receiver, Montgomery finished as the team’s leading rusher with 457 yards. His 5.9-yard average would have led the NFL had he received enough carries to qualify among the league leaders. His production has run hot and cold, with his 162-yard performance against Chicago followed by a three-game total of 94 yards against Minnesota, Detroit and New York. Since back-to-back games of 10 receptions vs. Dallas and Chicago, he hasn’t had more than four catches. But his versatility and tougher-than-you’d-expect running style has made him a real asset on a team that was in dire need of something — anything — at running back.

“He continues to improve, and that’s all you can really ask for,” offensive coordinator Edgar Bennett said on Thursday. “You want a guy to continue to improve on a daily basis and he goes about doing it the right way. Starting with the running game, obviously the protections, knowing his assignments, the adjustments of it and then being fundamentally sound when he’s called upon to block his defender. And then you look at some of the things he’s been able to do in the pass game — catching the ball out of the backfield, creating — a matchup, creating separation, winning the 1-on-1 battles, breaking tackles. He continues to improve.”

On Sunday, he’ll be the starting running back against the Cowboys. Surely, when he sees that big blue star at midfield, there will be childhood memories of playing and working.

And watching. On Oct. 27, 2002, with the Cowboys hosting the Seahawks, Smith broke Walter Payton’s NFL rushing record. Montgomery was there. He was a 9-year-old selling hot dogs and water.

“We had seats where we could kind of go in and out,” Montgomery said. “I was a young pup, just learning.”

As a kid with NFL dreams, he studied Smith and Eddie George. Payton and Earl Campbell.

On Sunday, he’ll put all of those lessons on display against the Cowboys. When the Packers hosted Dallas in Week 6, Montgomery provided a spark with 10 receptions for 98 yards. He was a receiver taking the occasional running back snaps back then. On Sunday, he’ll be a running back taking the occasional receiver snaps.

“Yeah, it's definitely different,” Montgomery said of the preparation. “They've got a good defense. Their run defense is ranked first in the league right now, so it will be a good challenge. They've got some good guys up front, especially playing in the box, as well. The safeties do a good job of filling in the gaps as well. Good run support. It will be a fun game.”



