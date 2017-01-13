The coaching staff that brought the Lombardi back to Denver is coming apart.

Despite new Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph calling the team's situation a "reboot' rather than a rebuild, there are now wholesale changes being made to the coaching staff that served under Gary Kubiak.

Per Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos will not be retaining several members of the coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, offensive line coach Clancy Barone, tight ends coach Brian Pariani, special teams assistant Tony Coaxum, offensive line assistant James Cregg, and special teams coach Joe DeCamillis, who will be joining the Jacksonville Jaguars in the same capacity.

The moves make sense, for the most part. The Broncos offense has been ineffective for the better part of two years, and the special teams was lacking this year, even completely imploding in some games. A new coach, like Joseph, would be wise to clean house in those two phases and install new coaches and a new philosophy, which they appear to be headed towards with Mike McCoy and Bill Musgrave.

Although Wade Phillips is gone, there aren't any more massive changes on the defensive side of the ball. Bill Kollar will remain as defensive line coach while linebacker coaches Reggie Herring and Fred Pagac will stay on with Denver. Herring will interview for the open defensive coordinator position, but defensive backs coach Joe Woods appears to be the most likely candidate to get the job.

The offense and special teams needed change, and that's what they're getting. Just try not to mess with the defense too much.

