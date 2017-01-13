Scout dives in to examine Florida's first commitment in the class of 2018 and St. Petersburg (Fla.) wide receiver, Jalynn Williams, who's being recruited as an athlete.

Name: Jalynn Williams

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 175 Pounds

Position: Wide Receiver/Athlete

Class: 2018

Location/School: St. Petersburg (Fla.) High

Committed to: Florida Gators

Scouting Report:

Williams is one slot that does a nice job of playing bigger than his size with the ability to attack the ball at its highest point and break through wimpy arm tackles. You also have to like his ability to stick his foot in the dirt and make several hard cuts to create space and separation.

Williams is also an effortless type of runner that consistently extends his arms to catch the ball away from his body. Once getting his pads north and south, Williams flashes impressive vision and really knows how to navigate and play off his linemen. This is a slithery runner that can make you pay from anywhere on the field.

Williams doesn't check in with that stellar size, but makes up for it with his toughness and hair-raising ability in the open field. He shows good acceleration to break away from opponents, but that suddenness and ability to stop on a dime soaks up your attention as well. He is self-assured, and shows that on Friday nights.

This junior is a do-it-all threat for his high school team, so he's accustomed to always having the ball in his hands, whether it's at receiver, running back or as a returner. He sometimes has the tendency to coast into the end zone instead of going 100 percent through the goal line, so that's something you would like to see get cleaned up to avoid any head-scratching turnovers.

Overall, this is a big-play threat that has the ability to light up a scoreboard if given space. The Gators are courting him as an athlete, so suiting up at cornerback could be an option as well. Williams' sheer quickness and one-on-one ability in the open field really stands out.