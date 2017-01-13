Huskies Flip Tryon

Dawgman.com has been able to confirm that Hazen (Renton, Wa.) DE/LB Joe Tryon has flipped his commitment from Washington State to Washington...

http://www.scout.com/player/207683-joe-tryon?s=147

Tryon chose Washington over offers from Eastern Washington, OregonUtah and Washington State.

He was expected to visit Washington State this weekend, but he is unlikely to make that visit now that he's switched up his decision.

Tryon will visit Washington this weekend and is expected to cancel his visit to Oregon next weekend.

The talented defensive end prospect finished with 40 tackles, one sack and one interception that he returned for a touchdown on defense while hauling in 31 receptions for 650 yards and 11 scores as a tight end on the offensive side of the ball.

We'll have more on this developing story in the near future after we speak to Tryon and get his thoughts on the decision.

Joe Tryon 2016 Senior Highlights

