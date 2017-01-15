This time, Dez Bryant wants to get Cowboys-vs.-Packers so right, so perfect, that even his game cleats must not be mischaracterized or misunderstood. 'They're blue, silver and white,' the Dallas star tells me, laughing. 'Jordans, of course! Anything else is an insult!

We come in three different waves with three different sorts of hunger -- but all hunger nevertheless.

First there is the media-at-large, and the mass of credentialed bodies cocooning Dez Bryant around his locker at The Star in Frisco is gigantic. They know -- or think they know -- that he's liable to to say something funny, outrageous, controversial, because even as he's a maturing student in coach Jason Garrett's Zen-like "Eat The Strawberry'' class ... well, Dez can be funny, outrageous, controversial.

That first wave, though, goes unfed in this regard because Bryant is opting to not reflect too much on the past, too much on what his own offensive coordinator Scott Linehan acknowledges is "one of the greatest plays that wasn't.''

"I don't even care," Bryant says about the sad signature play of his career, the overruled catch in Green Bay in the playoffs two years ago that, thanks to NFL rules that remain as muddy today as they did then, somehow drove officials to decide that a caught ball wasn't caught. "That was 2014. There's no extra motivation. There's no nothing. If there's any motivation, it's just to prepare better than the last time. I feel like I've done that."

And it's true. Part of Bryant's "preparation'' is to better accept the past and to better accept things that were and are beyond his control (another Garrett mantra). It's allowed him to not hold a grudge against some of the "handlers'' who worked with him earlier in his career but who wronged him to such a degree that lawsuits were fired back and forth. It's allowed him to understand, in a "God' plan'' sort of way, this fall's passing of his father, MacArthur Hatton, with whom he had a unique but loving relationship. And it's allowed him to joke all week leading up to the Cowboys' hosting of the Packers in a divisional-round game this Sunday.

But that first wave of media has gathers its sound-bites. Dez hasn't provided a very deep look into his true "Dez Caught It'' psyche. But "increased preparedness'' will get the job done.

The cameramen fold up their tripods and the mini-step-ladders they use to peer down on Bryant from the rear of the mob and the first wave shuffles, as one, to the next available press conference, this one in front of Jason Witten's locker.

Dez is presumably done speaking on the play about which he "doesn't even care.'' He insists he's done. But he's not. For about 15 more minutes, DFW media people with whom he is familiar with/comfortable with continue to gently prod him for insights about the meaning of it all. And because he recognizes that until he tops that play with one that is recorded by more cameras, viewed by more fans, remembered by more people, he's saddled with this "thing'' ... he keeps answering.

He talks about how he might've secured the ball differently. He talks about how the Cowboys now work on securing a caught ball for a longer moment. He talks about how the rule remains flawed. He shakes his head.

"Regardless, that's going to last forever," he says. "They're never going to forget it."

People who think that -- Dez included -- might be wrong, though. Wrong that it must be his legacy. Wrong, even that it's all negative. I tell him this, that the Dallas Cowboys were once thought of as "Next Year's Champions'' but shed themselves of it, of how Drew Pearson's "Hail Mary'' is Drew's "signature'' but how in Minnesota, five decades later, it's still haunting -- because the Vikings have never followed up that playoff failure with Super Bowl success. Bryant notes that his Cowboys could win four Super Bowls and people will wonder why they didn't win five. But I say that not about Green Bay 2014; that's about the spoiled nature of a faction of fans.

And, speaking of a larger group of fans, then there is the positive inside of the negative. Dez once told me he spent two weeks on the couch in frozen mourning following Green Bay's win two years ago. But once he got back on his feet, he interacted with people. Fans who were touched by his efforts.

"Still to this day they're like, 'It's January blah, blah, blah, 2017, 3:29 p.m. and I just want the world to know that Dez Bryant still caught it,'" Bryant says. "It's funny."

Well, funny and sad. What "Dez Caught It'' turned into is fans approaching Bryant at the mall or in a restaurant or via social media to share their personal version of "Dez Didn't Catch It.'' No, not just their observations of his play, which in its essence is about maximum effort being rewarded by having circumstances pull your heart from your chest; they are sharing their moments, in life, when they've been the ones giving effort, when they've been the ones assaulted by fate, when they are "The Dez'' and their deeds are the "Didn't Catch.''

The second wave of media is gone now. He's conceded that the refs' decision that day was "heart-breaking" and that the 26-21 loss was especially bothersome because a win would've meant an NFC Championship Game at Seattle, against a Seahawks the Cowboys harbored confidence in beating. Pretty much everyone in the media has what he or she needs. There are worry-free sound-bites for TV and there is a slightly deeper perspective offered for the DFW beat writers, especially when he's asked if that catch was a catch.

"Yeah," Bryant says. "Of course!''

But there is another level, another wave. Dez Bryant is a hyperactive guy. He was this was as a child, when he played ball in the neighborhood in Lufkin from dust to dawn. He could not stop, would not stop, cannot stop.



"I'm not really a person who is good at siting still," Dez has told me . "I always want to be doing something, accomplishing something. I recognized that about myself when I was really young.

"I like that about myself."

I know this, so I know that there is an inner conflict between the anxious kid he was and the calm Cowboy he must now be.

So I quiz him to explore where he is putting that nervous energy.

"You want to have your mind right and you want to be on your game,'' he tells me. "You want to take your experience and use it. With the support system here, the enthusiasm here, it makes you want to be prepared for Sunday.''

Thus, so much preparation that his week filled up. There is his wearing of the tinted visor, not legal during the game but a comfort to Dez during practices and pre-game warmups. There are a few punt returns in practice, something Garrett never really plans on using in a real game, but ... it's a good place to store energy. There is a game-day mental hint to himself, a "To-Do List'' of sorts, to avoid getting so over-hyped that he requires a pre-game IV, as he has in the past.

And then, in addition to the obvious (eat right, sleep right, playbook study and the like) there are the cleats. Bryant is a shoe-fetishist. He estimates he owns 2,000 to 3,000 pairs of mostly athletic shoes that fully occupy a room in his new home. Even at The Star in Frisco, in the empty locker stall next to his, there is a hidden bin full of more footwear. Dozens of cleats are in the bin. A few of them belong to teammate Doug Free. The bulk of them belong to Dez.

This he can control. This he can obsess about. This he can make perfect and right.

"They're blue, silver and white,' Dez tells me, laughing about his special-order cleats. 'Jordans, of course! Anything else is an insult!l''

It's all he can do leading up to today at 3:40 p.m. at AT&T Stadium. ... at which point, no matter how he disguises the facts to the first wave of his questioners and no matter how he massages them to the second wave of his questioners, a truth remains.

Dez Bryant wants to make Green Bay vs. Dallas perfect.

Dez Bryant wants to make Green Bay vs. Dallas right.