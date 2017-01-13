Oregon flips four-star QB Braxton Burmeister from Arizona

On Friday, La Jolla Country Day (Calif.) quarterback Braxton Burmeister flipped his commitment to the Oregon Ducks

After two weeks of speculation, Braxton Burmeister has decommitted from his longtime commitment to Arizona and committed to the Oregon Ducks.Oregon and new head coach Willie Taggart extended a late offer to Burmeister in early January causing the signal caller to rethink his planned early enrollment to Arizona. 

https://twitter.com/Braxton1B/status/820048051205115904

Evaluation

Burmeister is a dual-threat QB who can stress a team with his arm and his legs. When he breaks containment, he's very explosive and runs like a running back in the open field. He has a strong arm and can get the ball down the field and make all the throws. Burmeister has a thick frame and is tough to bring down in the open field. He can spin away from would be tacklers and runs the zone read very affectively. He looks very comfortable throwing outside the pocket and has improved as a pocket passer as well- Biggins

