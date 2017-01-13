2019 Recruits Believe in UGA's Kirby Smart

ATLANTA - Jaylen Mccullough, Nolan Smith and Jashawn Sheffield talk about their offer from UGA.

Scout Top Stories

Who'll replace these irreplaceable CFB stars?

These guys will try to fill the shoes of some of the biggest names on college football's best teams.


by Staff
Scout
Yesterday at 5:46 AM

Can Seattle slow down Atlanta?

With both games in the NFC being rematches from the regular season and featuring all four teams with 11 or more wins, the entertainment value in the divisional playoff games should…


by Tim Yotter
Scout NFL Network
Thursday at 10:17 AM

Preview: No. 20 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

Irish again in underdog role despite 4-0 league start.


by Tim O Malley
IrishIllustrated.com
6:28 AM
Breaking News

Spavital Set for WVU Return

West Virginia has again reached into its pool of former assistants to fill a gap in its football coaching staff.


by Kevin Kinder
BlueGoldNews
Yesterday at 9:33 PM

What's The Real Reason Gary Kubiak Resigned?

We were told that Gary Kubiak resigned as Denver's head coach for health reasons but new information has come to light that refutes that.


by Chad Jensen
Mile High Huddle
Yesterday at 5:14 PM