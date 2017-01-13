West Virginia has again reached into its pool of former assistants to fill a gap in its football coaching staff.

While not every recent West Virginia coaching football hire has been a matter of simply dipping into a pool of its former assistants, the Mountaineers, like many schools, haven't strayed far from that source of candidates in recent seasons. Tony Gibson, Bruce Tall and Lonnie Galloway were all bounceback hires, and Ja'Juan Seider was a former graduate assistant who returned as a full time assistant. So, it wasn't a huge surprise when Jake Spavital was confirmed by multiple sources as the Mountaineers' choice for a replacement on its offensive staff.

Spavital, who most recently served as California's offensive coordinator, is expected to be confirmed as WVU's newest assistant soon. He was in the running for the head coaching job at that school, but when Wisconsin's Justin Wilcox reportedly was tabbed for that job, the Mountaineer program reached out to begin work on a possible return. Wilcox, who was the Badgers' defensive coordinator, might be expected to install a more conservative offense at Cal,which isn't in keeping with Spavital's background.

Spavital was West Virginia's quarterbacks coach in 2011 and 2012 after coming to the program as a graduate assistant with head coach Dana Holgorsen. He served in the same position with Holgorsen at Oklahoma State, where he served as the primary person working with quarterbacks, much as Michael Burchett did this year as a GA at WVU. His elevation to assistant coach came about more quickly than planned when Holgorsen took over the head coaching job one year ahead of schedule, and it started him on an upward career trajectory that included stops as the co- and then full offensive coordinator job at Texas A&M, followed by a stint in the same job as Cal.

Spavital's hiring also signals another title change on the WVU assistant coaching roster. Current offensive coordinator Joe Wickline is in line to take over full offensive line duties after Ron Crook was not retained, but also to cede the offensive coordinator title, which opens up at least a question about the relative responsibilities of each in 2017. Wickline had a large hand in helping retool West Virginia's attack to incorporate more variety in the running game, so it will be interesting to see how that duo meshes. Both were on staff with Holgorsen at Oklahoma State in 2010, which is a plus, and Spavital also has a season of working with an offensive line and the run game, which could help him familiarize himself with the changes Holgorsen has implemented since his departure from WVU.

"The most beneficial thing I did was coach the offensive line at Houston," Spavital told BlueGoldNews.com in a prior interview of his time as a graduate assistant at Houston in 2009. "It puts offense into a whole different perspective, especially with the run game. For example, knowing [the defense] is adding an extra guy into the box against the run game, you don't look at that as much as a quarterback. It taught me a lot."

The hiring may not be the last for the West Virginia coaching staff. The American Football Coaches Association recently supported the addition of a tenth football assistant for NCAA coaching staffs, and that recommendation, along with several others, has been sent on to the NCAA's Football Oversight Committee, which meets next week in Nashville. If approved, that would open up another spot for WVU, which could allow for the promotion of Burchett to full-time status as a quarterback coach. That would also add another dynamic to an offense that will see a transition at quarterback, and make spring practice very important from the standpoint of establishing new work relationships on the coaching staff.