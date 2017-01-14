Big 12 Power Rankings: Baylor Drops

A look at where every Big 12 basketball team ranks within the conference.

1. Kansas

After stuttering a bit with a six-point win at TCU and a two-point, referee-aided home win over Kansas State, the Jayhawks appear to be finding their groove again. KU pounded Texas Tech by 17 in their most impressive Big 12 performance thus far, and then went to Oklahoma where they ground out an 11-point victory. Then, too, the Jayhawks are the only Big 12 team without a loss. Same as it ever was.

https://twitter.com/KUHoops/status/819234173617479680

2. West Virginia

The 77-76 loss at Texas Tech seems to have lit a fire under a Mountaineer team that was pretty doggone fiery to begin with. Since that loss WVU has recorded a 12-point win over a very respectable TCU squad, and then demolished the No. 1-ranked and undefeated Baylor Bears 89-68.

https://twitter.com/WVUhoops/status/819325540830060544

3. Baylor

The Bears attained the school’s first ever No. 1 national ranking, but there were signs it wouldn’t last. Baylor had slipped by Iowa State and Oklahoma State in Nineveh-on-the-Brazos by a combined six points before being devoured by West Virginia in the hills. Things don’t get any easier as BU travels to Manhattan, Kansas for a matchup with the salty Wildcats. The bet here is that K-State takes ‘em to the woodshed.

https://twitter.com/BaylorMBB/status/819650960570073088

4. Iowa State

After a so-so non-conference slate that saw the Cyclones lose three games, one of which was to Iowa by 14 points, ISU is now showing that they still deserve to be considered contenders in the Big 12. A 10-point road victory over Oklahoma State is the Cyclones’ latest accomplishment; Monte’ Morris scored 30 points, pulled down five rebounds, handed out five assists, and recorded four steals in that one.

https://twitter.com/Big12DN/status/819666522620633088

5. Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are a coronary waiting to happen, what with last-second fibrillation-inducing home wins over Top 25-teams West Virginia and Kansas State. Next on the slate is a road battle with the Oklahoma Sooners, who are winless in Big 12 play. OU will be itching to end that 0-fer streak in the worst possible way. Make sure you’ve got your glycerin pills at the ready.

https://twitter.com/TexasTechMBB/status/819212576806486016

6. Kansas State

The Wildcats are likely the best No. 6 team in the nation. KSU really has a little of everything—front-line play from D.J. Johnson and Dean Wade, guard play from Barry Brown and Kamau Stokes--except luck. Perhaps the breaks will begin falling their way when the Baylor Bears roll into town for Saturday’s clash.

https://twitter.com/KStateMBB/status/820072972190789632

7. TCU

The Horned Frogs are likely the best No. 7 team in the nation. Except for SMU and West Virginia, TCU has played everybody tough, and most recently went to Austin and brought home a win over Texas. Vladimir Brodziansky is turning out to be one of the better players in the Big 12.

https://twitter.com/TCUBasketball/status/820298932915933184

8. Texas

It’s been a nightmare season for a team many pundits thought would contend for the Big 12 title. The Horns are 7-9, 1-3 in Big 12 play, and after a loss to TCU, Texas head man Shaka Smart suspended leading scorer Tevin Mack indefinitely. It will be interesting to see how the suspension affects the Horns. Overall talent will be depleted, but from a team chemistry standpoint, the suspension could be a wise move.

https://twitter.com/Big12Conference/status/819576589700698118

9. Oklahoma State

The Cowboys had a very impressive non-conference record that included convincing wins over Connecticut, Georgetown, Tulsa and Wichita State. However, the team has buckled under the pressure of Big 12 play. Whether at home versus Iowa State, or on the road against Texas, the Cowboys haven’t been up to scratch. It’s difficult to believe a team with guards such as Jawun Evans and Phil Forte could be this bad.

https://twitter.com/OSUAthletics/status/819315764473667585

10. Oklahoma

A program that went to the Final Four last season has now lost seven straight games and languishes in the Big 12 cellar. Lon Kruger has the Xs and Os, but his Jimmys and Joes just can’t hang with the foes. Still, the Sooners have been competitive in most of their losses, so Texas Tech, Oklahoma’s next opponent, should not take them lightly.

https://twitter.com/OU_MBBall/status/820290221354942464