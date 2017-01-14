FightOnState.com

Penn State commit Micah Parsons, No. 2 in 2018, on Oregon, upcoming Big Ten, ACC, SEC visits

Harrisburg (Pa.) High five-star defensive end Micah Parsons is committed to Penn State, but is set to make some visits in the spring.

<iframe src="//widgets.boxxspring.com/MzAsMzk4Njk5NTU?endslate=true&autoplay=true&title=true" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Defensive tackle Micah Parsons, the No. 2 prospect in the 2018 class, is committed to Penn State but made no secret about looking at other schools to ensure his choice is the right one.

He recently released a list of schools -- Penn State, MichiganOhio StateUSCFlorida State and Georgia -- he was still considering, and then grabbed the attention of the twitter world when Oregon offered, and he tweeted he grew up a Ducks fan.

https://twitter.com/Micah_parsons23/status/819376484062232576

So, what is behind the tweet?

"I liked Oregon so much because growing up they had the uniforms and they were an elite program under (coach) Chip Kelly," Parsons said.

However, at this point the Ducks are not on his spring visit list.

Parsons made several visits to Ohio State during the season, and he remains in contact with the Buckeyes' staff. He is also is planning a few more visits.

"I'm going to visit Penn State, Georgia and Florida State in April (and) March," Parsons said.

The 6-foot-3, 236-pound Parsons committed to Penn State nearly 11 months ago, and said his feelings toward the Nittany Lions remain the same.

"Things still stand strong between me and Penn State," he said. "I'm going up next weekend."

http://www.scout.com/player/198471-micah-parsons

Scout Top Stories

Who'll replace these irreplaceable CFB stars?

These guys will try to fill the shoes of some of the biggest names on college football's best teams.


by Staff
Scout
Yesterday at 5:46 AM

Can Seattle slow down Atlanta?

With both games in the NFC being rematches from the regular season and featuring all four teams with 11 or more wins, the entertainment value in the divisional playoff games should…


by Tim Yotter
Scout NFL Network
Thursday at 10:17 AM

Preview: No. 20 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

Irish again in underdog role despite 4-0 league start.


by Tim O Malley
IrishIllustrated.com
6:28 AM
Breaking News

Spavital Set for WVU Return

West Virginia has again reached into its pool of former assistants to fill a gap in its football coaching staff.


by Kevin Kinder
BlueGoldNews
Yesterday at 9:33 PM

2019 Recruits Believe in UGA's Kirby Smart

ATLANTA - Jaylen Mccullough, Nolan Smith and Jashawn Sheffield talk about their offer from UGA.


by Matt DeBary
Dawg Post
Yesterday at 7:34 PM