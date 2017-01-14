Florida offensive line coach Mike Summers is leaving the program and headed to Louisville.

Mike Summers will no longer be the offensive line coach at Florida. As first reported by Brett McMurphy at ESPN and then confirmed by Scout's Jody Demling [publisher of CardinalAuthority.com], Summers is headed to Louisville to coach the offensive line.

Summers was a holdover from Will Muschamp's staff and had one year remaining in his contract. This is the second coaching vacancy for the Gators this offseason.

After defensive coordinator Geoff Collins left to take over the head coaching job at Temple, Randy Shannon was moved from linebackers coach to defensive coordinator. Tim Skipper could potentially now make a move to defense as well, which means the Gators could very well hire two new offensive coaches.

