Anas Mahmoud recorded a double-double to lead Louisville to victory over Duke on Saturday

Louisville received a double-double performance from Anas Mahmoud and three others scored in double figures to lead No. 14 Louisville to a 78-69 victory over No. 7 Duke on Saturday afternoon.

Mahmoud, a recent new addition to the Cardinals starting lineup who was averaging five points and three rebounds prior to today, erupted for career-bests with 17 points and 11 rebounds to pace Louisville. The 7-footer connected on 6 of 9 from the floor and 5 of 7 from the charity stripe, while also registering a pair of steals and a block.

"I thought he was very good," U of L head coach Rick Pitino said afterward. "He's still not grabbing the loose rebounds, but that's a strength issue. He's just going to get better and better."

Fueled by three second half three-pointers, Donovan Mitchell scored 15 points, while finishing second on the team with five rebounds. Quentin Snider also collected five boards to go with his 13 points and a game-high six assists and three steals. Despite being slowed by foul trouble, Ray Spalding finished with 11 points.

The Cardinals forced 18 turnovers, including six from All-American candidate Grayson Allen.

"I think we played intelligent defense the entire game, which we haven't done," Pitino said.

After a slow offensive start that saw U of L connecting on less than 30 percent of its shot attempts, the Cardinals connected on 58.6 from the field during the second half.

Louisville improves to 15-3 overall and is the third consecutive league win to improve to 3-2 in the ACC.

"I'm really, really excited about this victory because we both had the same record and we're striving to get into the top four in the league," Pitino said.

Up next is a home contest against Clemson on Thursday, Jan. 19.