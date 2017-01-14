Anas Mahmoud recorded a double-double and three others scored in double figures to guide Louisville to a 78-69 win over visiting Duke

No. 14 Louisville had four players score in double figures, including a career-high from Anas Mahmoud to lead the Cardinals to a 78-69 victory over Duke at a sold-out KFC Yum! Center on Saturday afternoon.

Check out the highlight package from the ACC Digital Network in the video player above.

RELATED: Box Score

Louisville has now won back-to-back games against Duke and improved to 6-7 all-time against the Blue Devils. U of L and Duke are 2-2 against each other as members of the ACC.

Entering the contest as one of the nation's top defensive squads, U of L held Duke to just a season-low 47 field goal attempts and forced a Blue Devils worst 18 turnovers.

Mahmoud's double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds are new career highs for the junior. It marked the first time that he's lead the Cardinals in either category. In his last five games, Mahmoud has scored in double figures three times while averaging 9.4 points overall.

RELATED: Cardinals discuss win over Duke

RELATED: Recap & Rick Pitino post-game