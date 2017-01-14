Atlanta runs past Seahawks to NFC Championship Game

Led by a red-hot Matt Ryan, the Falcons earn their first playoff win since 2012 with a comfortable, 30-26 win against Seattle in Atlanta. See the highlights of Ryan's big day.

Scout Top Stories

Breaking News

Cal Officially Hires Justin WIlcox

BERKELEY -- Cal has officially announced the hiring of former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox as the Golden Bears' next head coach.


by Ryan Gorcey
BearTerritory.net
3:52 PM

Louisville downs Duke, 78-69

Anas Mahmoud recorded a double-double to lead Louisville to victory over Duke on Saturday


by Michael McCammon
Cardinal Authority
11:16 AM
Breaking News

Summers Heads to Louisville

Florida offensive line coach Mike Summers is leaving the program and headed to Louisville.


by Jacquie Franciulli
Fightin Gators
9:45 AM

Four-Star Flips Commitment to Big 10

After de-committing from Ohio State last week, Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman wide out Tyjon Lindsey will stay in the Big 10 and has decided to play for Nebraska.


by Greg Biggins
Scout Football
9:21 AM

2018 No. 2 Prospect Parsons On Offers, Visits

Harrisburg (Pa.) High five-star defensive end Micah Parsons is committed to Penn State, but is set to make some visits in the spring.


by Brian Dohn
Scout Football
8:21 AM