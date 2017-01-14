Theo Pinson had his first career double-double against FSU on Sunday.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- The ball did not fall the way Theo Pinson would've liked for his first two games back on the court against NC State and Wake Forest, going 0-7 from the field.

However, with 5:46 to play in UNC's game against Florida State, Pinson found an open lane and dunked his first field goal of the 2016-17 season.

Pinson said the support of his teammates and confidence in his own abilities are the keys that led him to his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds on Sunday.