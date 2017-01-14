Bill O'Brien knows changes are needed for the Houston Texans heading into 2017.

The Houston Texans have been sent home in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs by the New England Patriots 34-16 in a game that saw the Texans mistakes catch up to them in a hurry. Bill O’Brien was not happy with mistakes made by the offense and special teams units in the most critical game of the season.

http://www.scout.com/nfl/texans/story/1745800-bill-o-brien-to-remain-the...

With a kickoff return by Dion Lewis for 98 yards and an offense that only averaged 4.3 yards per play, only 4.95 yards per pass attempts, and 4.5 yards a carry, the Texans suffered a tough loss when there was ample opportunity for them to take advantage.

“It starts with me. I don’t point fingers, I look in the mirror. I look right square in the mirror,” O’Brien declared in his post game press conference. “I have to figure what I can do better and I am already thinking about that right now.”

Brock Osweiler continued his turnover-laden ways by throwing 3 interceptions when the team needed him the most, but the overall offense was more of an issue, as they were unable to sustain drives. The Texans offense has been on the bottom of the league all season in multiple categories and it carried over to the playoffs.

“You can’t have the offense where it is at in this league and expect to win a championship,” O’Brien said. “We’ve got to figure it out and we’ve got to improve. I think special teams has to be more consistent; obviously you can’t give up kickoff returns. Sometimes we look like a great special teams unit, other times we look like-- not very good. Offensively, we have to get better.”

The Texans showed their issues all game, especially in the two areas that plagued them in the regular season. It was clear that the season was coming to an end but it is also refreshing knowing O’Brien sees what he has to changed heading into the 2017 season.

“It is pretty obvious. It is not rocket science,” O’Brien said, rather cryptically, of his team’s issues.

