http://www.scout.com/nfl/texans/story/1745968-wilfork-might-have-played-...
Highlights: Patriots dispatch pesky Texans
Scout Top Stories
Highlights: Ryan slices up SeahawksLed by a red-hot Matt Ryan, the Falcons earn their first playoff win since 2012 with a comfortable, 30-26 win against Seattle in Atlanta. See the highlights of Ryan's big day.
Scout3:09 PM
Bill O'Brien Not Happy With His OffenseBill O'Brien knows changes are needed for the Houston Texans heading into 2017.
State of the Texans9:57 PM
Lonzo Ball Wills UCLA To Win at UtahJan. 14 -- Freshman point guard Lonzo Ball showed that he truly is the difference maker for UCLA in 2017, and potentially the ingredient that will push the Bruins to new heights...
Bruin Report Online5:28 PM
ICTV: Pinson Talks Double-DoubleTheo Pinson had his first career double-double against FSU on Sunday.
Inside Carolina5:26 PM